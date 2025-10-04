The Los Lucky Block is the newest addition to Steal a Brainrot, and it’s unlike anything players have seen before. With its triple-block design and mystery rewards, this Admin-tier exclusive is set to change how you approach the game. Here’s everything you need to know about Los Lucky Block, including its release, contents, and cost.

What Is the Los Lucky Block in Steal a Brainrot?

The Los Lucky Block is an upcoming Admin-exclusive lucky block set to release on October 4th, 2025. This marks only the second Admin-tier lucky block ever introduced to the game, making it an incredibly rare item.

What really sets this lucky block apart is its unique design. Unlike single-block lucky blocks, the Los Lucky Block features three miniature versions of the Admin Lucky Block clustered together. Each mini-block sports the same iconic wings and red top hat, but they each display different emotions. The leftmost block appears to be crying, while its two companions show happy expressions with the classic “:3” face.

How to Get Los Lucky Block in Steal a Brainrot

Securing the Los Lucky Block will require preparation and your quick reflexes once it launches. Since this is an Admin-exclusive item releasing alongside other new brainrots, you’ll want to be ready when the update drops. The spawn isn’t guaranteed, though, since it depends on what Sammy chooses to add that week. If it happens to appear during the weekly Admin Abuse event while you’re online, you can then follow these steps:

Step 1: Prepare Your Funds

Start saving your in-game currency now. This Admin-tier item costs $250 million to buy. Focus on purchasing high-income Brainrots first, like Secrets or Brainrot Gods to maximize your earnings before the release.

Step 2: Be Online for the Release

Mark your calendar for October 4th, 2025. Being online right when the update drops gives you the best chance to purchase the Los Lucky Block before it sells out or becomes harder to obtain. As soon as Sammy announces the Los Lucky Block in chat, rush to the conveyor belt entrance. Be ready with your best gear, since you’ll have to fight off other players with slaps and traps to grab your chance at purchasing it.

Step 3: Locate and Buy the Block

Once you see the Los Lucky Block spawns, go purchase it as soon as possible. Remember that even if someone has already purchased it, you can always re-purchase when the block is still on the way.

Step 4: Snatch It from Others (Backup Strategy)

If you miss your chance during the initial release rush, don’t give up. You can always attempt to steal the Los Lucky Block from other players’ bases who managed to purchase one. Make sure you’re equipped with top-tier itesm and have solid slapping and trapping skills to pull this off successfully.

Los Lucky Block Drop Rates and Contents

Currently, the specific drop rates and contents for the Los Lucky Block haven’t been officially revealed. Based on the trivia information available, there are strong indications that this lucky block will feature the Los-variations similar to the original admin lucky block system.

Brainrot Icon Brainrot Name Drop Rate Rarity Cost Income Los Bombinitos 40% Brainrot God $42,500,000 $220,000/s Los Tungtungtungcitos 25% Brainrot God

$37,500,000 $210,000/s Los Orcalitos 15% Brainrot God $45,000,000 $310,000/s Los Tipi Tacos 10% Brainrot God $46,000,000 $260,000/s Los Tortus 5% Secret $100,000,000 $500,000/s Los Jobcitos 3.5% Secret $500,000,000 $1,500,000/s Los Combinasionas 1% Secret $2,000,000,000 $15,000,000/s Los 67 0.5% Secret $2,700,000,000 $22,500,000/s

Is It Worth Getting?

Even without knowing the exact price now, there are a few solid reasons the Los Lucky Block could be worth it:

It’s only the second Admin-tier lucky block ever, so owning one puts you in a very small group of players who have it.

It will come with more exclusive Brainrots at different rarity levels.

Admin-tier items usually keep their value. If this one has strong income Brainrots, it could pay itself off and also show your status.

Its three-block style is completely new to the game, making it a standout item for collectors.

The Los Lucky Block is a top-tier addition to Steal a Brainrot. The price and drop rates aren’t confirmed yet, but its Admin-tier status and unique design make it look like a solid choice for dedicated players.