If you’ve been keeping up with Steal a Brainrot lately, you probably heard about Los Planitos finally arriving in the game. This Secret Brainrot was teased by Sammy on November 20, 2025, and now it’s officially available for players to get. Los Planitos brings something fresh to the table with its dual design and impressive income rate that can seriously boost your earnings in the game. Here is how to get Los Planitos in Steal a Brainrot.

What is Los Planitos in Steal a Brainrot?

Los Planitos is actually two Brainrots combined into one character. The right side shows one of the Las Vaquitas Saturnitas, while the left side features a baby version of Bisonte Giuppitere. Both Brainrots have those signature corner-highlighted eyes that make them look super happy and friendly.

Now for the stats, if you want to purchase this Secret baby brainrot, you have to buy it for $2.7 billion, and it will get you $18.5 million income per second.

How to Get Los Planitos in Steal a Brainrot

There are two main ways you can add Los Planitos to your collection. Here are the methods:

Method 1: Trading with the Brainrot Trader

The most straightforward way to get Los Planitos is through the Brainrot Trader. You’ll find this NPC right beside the shop in the lobby area. But before you can spawn Los Planitos, you need to gather three specific Brainrots first.

Required Brainrots:

Perrito Burrito

Mariachi Corazoni

Noo my Hotspot

Once you have all three of these Brainrots in your collection, head over to the Brainrot Dealer. You’ll need to exchange these three Brainrots and pay $2.7 billion to purchase Los Planitos. Keep in mind that Los Planitos must be in stock at the trader for this to work.

The best time to grab Los Planitos from the trader is during admin abuse events. During these special times, rare Brainrots like Los Planitos are more likely to be in stock, so you won’t waste time checking back repeatedly.

Method 2: Stealing

If you don’t want to spend billions or don’t have the required Brainrots, stealing is your best bet. Since stealing is a core feature in Steal a Brainrot, you can get Los Planitos without spending any money or trading away your collection.

Los Planitos is a strong buy thanks to its 18.5 million-per-second income, which helps you recover the 2.7 billion cost pretty fast. Its Secret rarity also adds collector value and makes your base look more awesome.