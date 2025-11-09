Los Spaghettis is one of the newest brainrots available in Steal a Brainrot through the Brainrot Dealer. This trio of pasta characters brings a fun Italian twist to your collection with their different personalities. If you want to know how to get Los Spaghettis in Steal a Brainrot, this guide will show you everything.

What is Los Spaghettis in Steal a Brainrot

Los Spaghettis is a Secret rarity brainrot that you can only get from the Brainrot Dealer. It’s an NPC-exclusive brainrot that requires using the dealer system. If you want to buy it from the Dealer, you will need $40 billion in-game currency. Then, when it’s in your base, it generates $70 million per second in passive income.

The brainrot is an original creation by the Steal a Brainrot developers and belongs to the “Los” brainrot category, which is a specific genre of characters in Steal a Brainrot. These brainrots typically feature multiple versions or variants of characters.

The design features three miniature spaghetti characters based on Spaghetti Tualetti. Each of the three has a different personality shown through their expressions. The middle spaghetti looks happy and cheerful, the right one appears mad or angry, and the left one seems sad and crying. This trio gives you three characters in one brainrot.

How to Get Los Spaghettis in Steal a Brainrot

Getting Los Spaghettis requires using the Brainrot Dealer exclusively. You cannot get this brainrot from the Red Carpet or any other method besides the dealer and stealing.

Method 1: Brainrot Dealer

The Brainrot Dealer is a special NPC added to the game that sells exclusive brainrots. Los Spaghettis is one of the brainrots available through this system. The dealer restocks every 30 minutes with random brainrots from its available pool. Since the selection changes randomly each restock, Los Spaghettis won’t be available every single time you check.

You need exactly $40 billion in your account to purchase Los Spaghettis when they appear at the dealer. Make sure you have this amount saved up before trying to buy them. Los Spaghettis is one of only two brainrots in the Brainrot Dealer that you cannot buy with Robux. You must use in-game currency earned through gameplay.

Important Note: The Brainrot Dealer system is going to be removed on November 15th, 2025, after major player backlash over its limited stock issues. Developer Sammy confirmed it will be replaced within a week by a fairer system that gives everyone a better chance to get the exclusive brainrots.

Method 2: Stealing Method

Besides purchasing from the Brainrot Dealer, you can also get Los Spaghettis through stealing. When you see other players successfully buy Los Spaghettis from the dealer and have it int heir base, you can use the stealing mechanic to try and get them from those players. This method doesn’t require having $40 billion saved up, making it more accessible if you’re short on cash.

Stealing might actually be faster than waiting for Los Spaghettis to appear during dealer restocks, especially if you’re having bad luck with the random rotation system.

As a machine-exclusive brainrot that belongs to the popular “Los” category, Los Spaghettis makes an excellent addition to any collection. Stay tuned for updates on how these exclusive brainrots will be available in the future.