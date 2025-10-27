Steal a Brainrot just dropped its last Halloween update, giving players new events in the game, plus new sets of brainrots, including the Los Spooky Combinsionas, a Secret and limited unit. This one’s not easy to get and comes with a hefty price tag, but for true Brainrot collectors, it’s a must-have. In this guide, you’ll find everything you need to know about how to get Los Spooky Combinasionas in Steal a Brainrot.

What Makes Los Spooky Combinasionas Special?

Los Spooky Combinasionas is basically the regular Los Combinasionas dressed up like La Spooky Grande. It’s a mixed gender brainrot with no special ritual attached to it. This Secret unit costs $3 billion to buy and generates $20 million per second. The developers made sure it earns less than La Spooky Grande on purpose. They didn’t want a lucky block exclusive brainrot making more money than limited ones, which makes sense when you think about it.

How to Get Los Spooky Combinasionas in Steal a Brainrot

There are two methods to get the Los Spooky Combinasionas:

Method 1: Opening Spooky Lucky Blocks

The main way to get Los Spooky Combinasionas is through the new Spooky Lucky Block. You’ll need to find and open these special blocks during the witching hours. Keep in mind that the drop chance for this brainrot is only 1%, so don’t expect to get it on your first try. You might need to open a bunch of Spooky Lucky Blocks first, before you finally see Los Spooky Combinasionas pop up.

To unlock Spooky Lucky Block in the game, collect 500 Candy Corns by digging up graveyards throughout the map. Once you have enough, visit the Pumpkin NPC next to the shop and click Spawn to make the block appear. Move fast to the conveyor belt entrance and use tasers, slaps, and traps to defend against other players trying to steal it. The event runs for one week after the Frightrot update, giving you multiple chances to claim this rare Halloween reward.

Start by saving up at least $350 million in-game currency before spawning the item. Since other players will be competing for it, you’ll need to act quickly and come prepared with enough funds.

Method 2: Stealing from Other Players

If you can’t find enough Candy Corns, and spawning the lucky block isn’t working out, you can try stealing the Los Spooky Combinasionis from other players who already have it. You’ll need to find someone who owns this brainrot in their base. Then use the game’s stealing mechanics to try and take it from them.

Getting Los Spooky Combinasionias takes either good luck with the Spooky Lucky Block or some bold stealing skills. Both methods work, so pick whichever one fits your playstyle better. Good luck collecting this rare Secret brainrot!