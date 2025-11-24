The Los Taco Block is one of the coolest limited items in Steal a Brainrot right now. It came out during the Taco Tuesday event, and players have been chasing it ever since. If you want to know how to get Los Taco Block and what makes it so special, you’re in the right place. Check the methods out.

What Is the Los Taco Block in Steal a Brainrot?

The Los Taco Block is a special lucky block that looks like three Taco Lucky Blocks sitting next to each other in a row. It has a Taco rarity, which already tells you it’s tied to special events. The block costs $300 million to open, so it’s definitely not something you’ll buy early in the game.

What makes this block stand out is what’s inside. When you open it, you can get one of five different “Los” Taco Brainrots. These are baby versions of other brainrots in the game, and they all come with solid income stats. The block plays the classic LuckyBlock.mp3 sound when you open it, and it’s listed as genderless in the game files.

How to Get Los Taco Block in Steal a Brainrot

Unlike normal brainrot, you can’t just buy the Los Taco Block from the conveyor belt in regular sessions. It only appears during Admin Abuse events that happen on Taco Tuesdays. When admins spawn these blocks, you’ll need to be fast and ready to grab one.

If you’re online on a Tuesday and notice Sammy dropping the Los Taco Block onto the conveyor belt, make sure to grab it fast before it vanishes, or someone else buys it. Since the block costs $300 million each time you open it, you’ll need serious cash saved up. Make sure you’re prepared financially before the event starts so you don’t miss your chance.

Los Taco Block Drop Rates and Contents

When you open a Los Taco Block, you’re rolling for one of five brainrots. Each one has different income stats and drop chances. Here’s the full breakdown:

Brainrot Name Brainrot Icon Drop Rate Rarity Cost Income Los Chihuaninis 75% Brainrot God $32,000,000 $160,000/s Los Gattitos 13.5% Brainrot God $47,500,000 $275,000/s Los Cucarachas 8% Secret $300,000,000 $1,250,000/s Los Quesadillas 3% Secret $875,000,000 $4,500,000/s Los Burritos 0.5% Secret $1,400,000,000 $8,500,000/s

Is It Worth Getting?

If you’re a collector or someone who likes chasing rare items, the Los Taco Block is absolutely worth it. The 0.5% chance for Los Burritos makes it exciting, and even the mid-tier pulls like Los Cucarachas give you solid income. However, you need to be smart about when and where you open it. If you have a private server, try to open these Los Taco Blocks there.

In public server, other players can steal your drops before you claim them, and at $300 million per block, that’s a huge loss. Open them in private servers or areas where you’re alone, because it’s one of the best event blocks in Steal a Brainrot right now!