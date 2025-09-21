Want to get your hands on Los Tacoritas in Steal a Brainrot? This adorable trio of baby tacos is very cute, and they’re one of the best money-makers in the game right now. However, getting them is not easy. Let me walk you through everything you need to know about getting these little guys.

What Makes Los Tacoritas Special

Los Tacoritas stands out as a Secret rarity item in the Mexico event update. When you look at the numbers, it’s easy to see why everyone wants them. These three baby tacos generate $32 million per second, which makes them incredible for building your wealth fast.

The visual design is pretty charming, too. You get three baby versions of the Tacorita Bicicleta, each showing different emotions. The left one looks sad, the middle one is happy, and the right one appears furious. It’s like having your own little taco family with personality.

Los Tacoritas Requirements

Getting Los Tacoritas isn’t as simple as buying them from the conveyor belt. You need to craft them using the Craft Machine. Here’s exactly what you need to do. Before you start crafting, make sure you have these brainrots ready:

Two Tacorita Bicicleta units – This is the most important part. You can’t craft Los Tacoritas without having exactly two of these adult taco versions in your inventory.

How to Get Los Tacoritas in Steal a Brainrot

Now that you know the requirements, getting Los Tacoritas is more complex than you realize. You’re not just making one craft – you’re looking at multiple crafting sessions spread over time. Here is the complete step-by-step:

Phase 1: Craft Your Tacorita Bicicleta

Here is the thing you need to know: First, you can only get Tacorita Bicicleta during Taco Tuesday events by giving Fat Sammy the required items. Second, Sammy limits the quantity of Tacorita Bicicleta to only 1 million units. So, if this unit is not available to spawn anymore, you really need to steal them from other players.

For this, you need to collect Capi Taco, Bombardini Tortinii, and Quesadilla Crocodila for each Tacorita Bicicleta. Go to Fat Sammy during the event, and feed him the brainrots. Tacorita Bicicleta will spawn on the belt. Purchase it before others do!

Remember, you need to do this twice to get both Tacorita Bicicletas!

Phase 2: Craft Your Tacorita Bicicleta

Then, here’s how to actually craft Los Tacoritas once you have everything ready:

Go to the Craft Machine just next to the Shop in the middle of the map. Look for the Los Tacoritas recipe in the available options (it refreshes every 30 minutes). Submit both the Tacorita Bicileta and confirm the crafting process. Wait for the crafting to finish for 1 hour 30 minutes.

The entire process requires patience because you’re dependent on event timing rather than your own schedule. Which makes this brainrot extra rare. If this method fails, of course, you can always try to steal them from others, but you really need a good stealing skill to get this one!

Should You Get Los Tacoritas in Steal a Brainrot?

Let’s talk numbers because that’s what really matters in Steal a Brainrot. Los Tacoritas costs $4 billion to purchase, which sounds like a lot. But when you break down the income, things get interesting. At $32 million per second, you’ll make back your investment in about 125 seconds only. That’s just over two minutes. After that, everything is pure profit rolling in every single second.

Compare this to other items in the game, and you’ll see why Los Tacoritas is considered one of the best investments you can make. Start working toward Los Tacoritas today, and you’ll thank yourself later when you’re rolling in virtual cash.