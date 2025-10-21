Getting Los Tungtungtungcitos in the game is pretty tricky since this character isn’t available through normal gameplay anymore. But I found out some ways so that you can still add it to your collection. I’ll walk you through everything you need to know about this rare Brainrot God and how you might still get Los Tungtungtungcitos in Steal a Brainrot.

What is Los Tungtungtungcitos in Steal a Brainrot?

Los Tungtungtungcitos is one of the rarest characters you can find in the game. It’s classified as a Brainrot God, which means it’s very powerful and hard to obtain. This character costs $37.5 million in-game currency to get, but once you have it, you’ll earn $210,000 per second, which is a pretty solid income.

You know that Tung Tung Tung Sahur was removed recently from the game because of some licensing problem. If you are bummed out about losing that character, Los Tungtungtungcitos is basically the same. It’s made out of three mini versions of Tung Tung Tung Sahur standing together. The middle one is smiling, the left one looks bored, and the right one is also happy. They all carry tiny wooden bats and wear blue shoes. This makes Los Tungtungtungcitos even more special now that the original character is gone for good.

How to Get Los Tungtungtungcitos in Steal a Brainrot

So here’s one important thing you need to know: Los Tungtungtungcitos used to be available through the Fuse Machine, just like other special characters. But Sammy decided to change this, and now there are only two ways to get it.

Method 1: Los Lucky Block

The most reliable way to get Los Tungtungtungcitos is through the Los Lucky Block. However, this special block can only be spawned by admins during admin abuse events, usually handled by Sammy during these sessions.

When a Los Lucky Block appears, you have to interact with it quickly before others do. Remember, buying one costs you $250 million, and it can contain one of several high-tier Brainrots. Los Tungtungtungcitos has a 25% drop rate, making it the second-highest chance among all possible rewards from the block. This means that while Los Tungtungtungcitos isn’t the rarest Brainrot from the Los Lucky Block, it still holds a valuable position.

Method 2: Admin Spawn (Very Rare)

The other way to get this character is if an admin directly spawns it for you. This almost never happens unless you’re participating in one of the admin abuse events or Sammy decides to do something fun for the community while being online. But don’t get your hopes up because this is extremely rare.

Method 3: Stealing

If the Los Lucky Block doesn’t pan out, stealing Los Tungtungtungcitos from other players’ bases is a valid, in-game alternative and often the fastest path to owning this unit. Scout your targets first, bring the right gear, and be ready to steal and run as fast as possible. However, stealing can make you a target — expect the base owner to slap back at you and steal it back from you, or even other players in the server to take it from you while you’re carrying Los Tungtungtungcitos to your base.

Obtaining Los Tungtungtungcitos takes patience and timing. The key is to watch for Admin Abuse events when Los Lucky Blocks are spawned, since that’s your main opportunity to score one. Make sure to keep your funds ready, so when the moment comes, you can act fast and claim this powerful and rare addition to your roster.

If you manage to get Los Tungtungtungcitos, you can even use it for crafting Los Bros at the crafting machine. This makes it even more valuable since it’s required for another rare item!