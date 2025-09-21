You know that feeling when you see a character in Steal a Brainrot that you just have to have? That’s exactly what happens when you first spot Mariachi Corazoni. This blue skeleton with the fancy hat isn’t just cool to look at because it also gives you so much income. Here is how to get Mariachi Corazoni in Steal a Brainrot.

What Makes Mariachi Corazoni Special

Mariachi Corazoni stands out from other Brainrot characters for good reasons. This character costs $1.7 billion to buy, which sounds like a lot, but it pays you back $12.5 million per second. That’s some serious income right there. Plus, this brainrot might be the most colorful you’ve ever seen. You’ll see a blue skeleton wearing a traditional Mexican sombrero and moccasins. The pink heart-shaped eyes give it a friendly look that matches the theme perfectly, plus, it also has maracas!

This brainrot came out on September 20th, 2025, as part of the big Mexico event update. This update brought Mexican-themed content to the game, and our skeleton friend was the star of the show. The name “Mariachi Corazoni” is pretty clever. “Mariachi” refers to the traditional Mexican music style, while “Corazon” means “hearts” in Spanish. The pink heart eyes make perfect sense now, right?

How to Get Mariachi Corazoni in Steal a Brainrot

Here are the ways to get Mariachi Corazoni:

Method 1: The Piñata Method

The main way to get Mariachi Corazoni is through the Piñata system during the Mexico Hat event. You only have a 1% chance to get this character from a piñata, so don’t expect to get it on your first try. Here’s what you need to do:

Wait for the Mexico event to start. During this event, you can break piñatas located in the middle of the conveyor belt, which might contain Mariachi Corazoni.

When a piñata explodes, Mariachi Corazoni might spawn directly on the red carpet. This happens very rarely, so consider yourself lucky if you see it. The drop rate is really low, so be patient. Other than this Secret brainrot, you can get items like Candy Weapon, Laser Gun, or Candy Bomb.

Method 2: Steal from Other Players

Like the game name suggests, you can actually steal Mariachi Corazoni from other players who already have it. This method works just like stealing any other character in the game. Look for players who have Mariachi Corazoni in their collection and target them for a steal attempt.

As always, keep in mind that other players might have protection or defenses set up, so this method isn’t guaranteed either. But hey, it’s free if you succeed, and you won’t need that $1.7 billion.

Should You Get Mariachi Corazoni in Steal a Brainrot?

The $12.5 million per second income makes this character one of the better investments in the game. Sure, $1.7 billion seems like a huge amount, but you’ll make that money back over time. Plus, having a Secret rarity character in your collection always feels good, and this one shows that you are actually serious about Playing Steal a Brainrot. Other players will notice you have something special when they see Mariachi Corazoni in your base.

The Mexico Hat event doesn’t run all the time, so you need to act when it’s available. Keep checking the game for event announcements so you don’t miss your chance!