Steal a Brainrot Mexico Event Update: Release Date and What to Expect

The Mexico Event update for Steal a Brainrot is coming soon, and looking at the picture shared by Sammy, it’s going to be upbeat and joyful! This limited-time event brings piñatas, a new weapon, and rare brainrots to collect. If you want to know when the update drops and what’s included, here’s a full breakdown.

Steal a Brainrot Mexico Event Release Date and Time

The Mexico Event starts on Sunday, September 21st, at 12:30 AM IST and runs until Friday, September 26th, at 10:30 PM IST. This is a limited-time event, so you need to be active during this week to get everything. Here’s when the event goes live around the world:

Region/Country Release Date and Time United States (EST) Saturday, September 20 at 3:00 PM United States (PST) Saturday, September 20 at 12:00 PM Central Europe (CET) Saturday, September 20 at 9:00 PM India (IST) Sunday, September 21 at 12:30 AM Japan (JST) Sunday, September 21 at 4:00 AM Australia (AEST) Sunday, September 21 at 5:00 AM

The event starts right when the update goes live, so make sure you’re online on schedule. Since this event has special mechanics and rare spawns, you don’t want to miss out on the opening hours. You can always log in to the game earlier, too, like an hour before the event starts, so you can experience the admin abuse event by Sammy.

Countdown to the Steal a Brainrot Mexico Event Update

The event runs for almost a full week, giving you plenty of time to experience all the new Mexico-themed content. However, some of the rarest Brainrots will be hard to find, so you’ll want to play as much as possible during the event period. Here is the countdown until the event starts:

What to Expect

The Mexico Event is bringing a fun fiesta theme with piñatas, special weapons, and many new Brainrots to collect. Here’s what’s coming:

Fun Mexico Piñata Event – This will be a fun event with a Pinata! Plus, during this event, there will be a new candy weapon that you can use.

– This will be a fun event with a Pinata! Plus, during this event, there will be a new candy weapon that you can use. Rare Spawns – There’s a chance of spawning a very rare brainrot during the Mexico Piñata event, so keep playing to try and find these super rare ones.

– There’s a chance of spawning a very rare brainrot during the Mexico Piñata event, so keep playing to try and find these super rare ones. New Craftable Brainrots – There will be 4 new brainrots that you can trigger by submitting the Crafting Recipes to the craft machine: Sigma Girl (Legendary) Eleganti Frigo (Mythic) Dug Dug Dug (Brainrot God) ??? (Secret)

– There will be 4 new brainrots that you can trigger by submitting the Crafting Recipes to the craft machine: +3 New Brainrot – There are even more brainrots being added to the game alongside this event, giving you even more characters to collect: To To To Sahur (Secret) Tictac Sahur (Secret) ??? (Secret)

– There are even more brainrots being added to the game alongside this event, giving you even more characters to collect:

The Mexico Event combines the regular gameplay with special piñata mechanics and candy weapons. You’ll be able to craft 4 new Brainrots using the craft machine, while 3 more can only be found during the event itself. Most of these are secret rarities, so they’re going to be pretty hard to get! The Mexico Event is going to be a blast with all the new themed content. Are you ready?