Want that spooky Reaper version of Chicleteira Bicicleteira? Then you need to get the Mieteteira Bicicileteira in Steal a Brainrot. I feel like this new unit is one of the coolest Halloween-themed brainrots in the game now, making it one of the most wanted units after the latest Indonesia Event update. In this guide, I will walk you through how to get Mieteteira Bicicleteira in Steal a Brainrot.

What is Mieteteira Bicicleteira in Steal a Brainrot?

Mieteteira Bicicleteira is basically the Halloween version of Chicleteira Bicicleteira. It’s a gumball-dispensing biker, but dressed up in a Reaper costume. The bike itself has turned grey and scary-looking, and the character is holding a scythe while standing on the tilted bike, smirking. Oh, and there’s a basket full of Halloween candy on the bike too. It looks genuinely creepy and awesome at the same time.

This new Secret brainrot was first introduced in the Indonesia Event update, along with other new units, like Rang Ring Bus, Bambu Bambu Sahur, the OG Meowl, and Horegini Boom. Mieteteira Bicicleteira costs $2.7 billion and brings in $26 million per second, making it a solid investment once you snag it.

How to Get Mieteteira Bicicleteira in Steal a Brainrot

There are two methods to get this brainrot:

Method 1: Witch Fuse

The main way to get this brainrot is through Witch Fuse, a special fusion feature in the game. You need to fuse 4 Secret Halloween brainrots together to have a 35% chance of getting Mieteteira Bicicleteira. You’ll need brainrots like Los Mobilis or other Secret Halloween units.

If you turn on luck in your server (which has to be bought with Robux), your chances get even better, though the exact odds change depending on what you’re fusing with. Players have been getting this brainrot by fusing 4 Secret brainrots altogether.

This method takes patience and a lot of in-game cash, but it’s the most reliable way to get this character if you’ve got the money to spend and brainrots to sacrifice.

Method 2: Stealing

If you don’t have billions sitting around, there’s another way: steal it from other players. Here’s the basic strategy:

Watch other players’ bases to find someone with Mieteteira Bicicleteira. Wait for the right moment when they’re not paying attention from their base. Quickly use your best items and traps to grab the brainrot before they notice. Get out fast and run back to your base before they catch you or someone else tries the same thing.

Mieteteira Bicicleteira is worth the effort to get. Whether you grind the cash for Witch Fuses or take your chances stealing from other players, you’ll end up with one of the coolest characters in Steal a Brainrot. Pick your method, stay focused, and good luck getting that spooky Reaper brainrot!