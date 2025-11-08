Money Money Man is coming to Steal a Brainrot as one of the fanciest brainrots you’ll ever see. This well-dressed character brings serious style to your collection with his classy outfit and rich appearance. If you want to know how to get Money Money Man, this guide has all the details about obtaining this Brainrot God rarity character.

What is Money Money Man in Steal a Brainrot

Money Money Man is an upcoming Brainrot God rarity character in Steal a Brainrot. As the name suggests, this character is all about wealth and sophistication. Money Money Man releases alongside the brand new Brainrot Dealer feature, making him part of a major game update.

The design shows an animated coin with a full body wearing an expensive three-piece suit in purple and gold colors. Money Money Man rocks black loafers on his feet and wears a monocle over one eye. He tops off his look with a black top hat and sports a perfectly curled mustache.

This fancy gentleman stands out from most other brainrots because of how polished and refined he looks. While many brainrots have silly or chaotic designs, Money Money Man brings elegance to your collection.

How to Get Money Money Man in Steal a Brainrot

Getting Money Money Man requires using the new Brainrot Dealer system. This is a completely different method compared to the conveyor belt, where most brainrots spawn.

Method 1: Using the Brainrot Dealer

The Brainrot Dealer is a special feature launching on November 8th at the same time as Money Money Man. This dealer sells exclusive brainrots that you can’t get anywhere else in the game. Money Money Man is one of 10 brainrots releasing with the Brainrot Dealer. This means you’ll have competition from other players trying to get the same brainrots when the dealer first opens.

The Brainrot Dealer restocks every 30 minutes with random brainrots available for purchase. Since the selection is random each time, Money Money Man won’t always be available. You might need to check back multiple restocks before he appears.

You can purchase Money Money Man for $17.5 million in-game currency, or 299 Robux. When the unit stays in your base, it will give you $65,000 income per second.

Method 2: Stealing Mechanic

Besides purchasing from the Brainrot Dealer, you can also get Money Money Man through stealing. Stealing is especially useful if you miss the initial release or if Money Money Man keeps not showing up during restocks. Just wait for other players to get him first, then use the stealing mechanic to grab him for yourself. This method might be faster than waiting for him to appear in the dealer’s random rotation.

The exact cost for Money Money Man hasn’t been announced yet. However, since he’s a Brainrot God rarity, expect to pay a premium price. These top-tier brainrots usually cost significantly more than lower rarity characters, so be ready!