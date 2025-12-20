The Gingerbread Town Event is one of the special Christmas events that happens in Steal a Brainrot. Unlike other events that might pop up once in a while, this one shows up every hour during the Christmas season. That means you get more chances to join in and grab some rewards. The biggest prize in this event is Money Money Reindeer. It’s not guaranteed every time, but we will tell you exactly how to increase your chances of getting Money Money Reindeer in Steal a Brainrot.

How to Get Money Money Reindeer in Steal a Brainrot

There are two main ways to get Money Money Reindeer in the game. Here are the methods:

Method 1: Gingerbread Town Event

Unlike in the North Pole update, where you can hop on the Christmas train and go to the North Pole POI, this time you’ll get to hop on Santa’s Sleigh and fly around the map. Your job is pretty simple: Collect as many candy canes as you can while you’re zooming through the sky. It’s actually a fun break from the regular gameplay, and who doesn’t want to ride Santa’s sleigh?

While you’re collecting candy canes, make sure to keep an eye on this special Christmas brainrot. Sammy said in the announcement for the Gingerbread Town update that when this event is active, the Money Money Reindeer has a small chance of spawning. This means it won’t appear every single time you do the event, as always, it’s based on luck. You’ll need to keep joining the event whenever it pops up to boost your odds of seeing it.

The event cycles through with other Christmas events on an hourly rotation. So you should check back every hour to see if Gingerbread Town is the active event.

Method 2: Stealing

If luck isn’t on your side during the Gingerbread Town Event, there’s another way to get Money Money Reindeer, which is stealing it from other players. Since the reindeer can spawn for anyone taking part in the event, some players may get it before you do. That’s where stealing comes in. Once you spot a player who has Money Money Reindeer, you can try to steal it from their base.

Remember that even if you don’t get it on your first try in the Gingerbread Town event, it comes back every hour. Just keep trying, and eventually you’ll have a good shot at adding this rare Christmas brainrot to your collection. While you wait for the event to be active, you can also check our dedicated Steal a Brainrot wiki for additional information about the game and its features!



