Steal a Brainrot Movie Announced: Here’s What We Know So Far

Are we finally entering an era where Roblox games are being turned into movies? That question just became a lot more real, as Steal a Brainrot has officially been picked up for a movie adaptation. Story Kitchen, the production company behind the Sonic the Hedgehog movies, has announced a partnership with the game’s creators to bring the wildly popular Roblox game to the big screen.

What We Know About the Steal a Brainrot Movie

The Steal a Brainrot movie is happening thanks to Story Kitchen teaming up with Do Big Studios and SpyderSammy, the creators behind the Roblox Game. The production team includes Dmitri M. Johnson, Michael Lawrence Goldberg, Timothy I. Stevenson, and Elena Sandoval.

According to reports from Deadline, the film will capture everything that makes the game special. So, as a fan of Steal a Brainrot, we can expect a lot of chaos, comedy, and that competitive setealing action the game is known for.

Story Kitchen’s co-founders even threw in some Brainrot humor in their official statement. They said they’re “thrilled to bring Steal a Brainrot to the big screen,” and then ended the statement with, “Noobini Pizzanini 6-7,” which is a reference to one of the most common Brainrots in the game.

Why Did Story Kitchen Choose Steal a Brainrot for a Movie?

The thing is, Steal a Brainrot is not just some random Roblox game. It’s actually a massive phenomenon. The game launched in May 2025 and has already racked up more than 56 billion visits. Plus, in October 2025, the game hit an all-time peak of 25.8 million concurrent players, which is totally crazy. These are the prove on how popular the game really is.

Even in their latest update, the game had a real-world concert with Bruno Mars and added Brunito Marsito brainrot to the game. When a Roblox game gets big enough to have Bruno Mars perform in it, you know it has hit mainstream success.

If you haven’t played Steal a Brainrot before, the gameplay is that you need to fight players to buy brainrots, collect them in your base, and you can even steal brainrots from other players. The brainrots are basically meme-inspired characters, ranging from Common, Brainrot God, Secret, to even OG rarities. You earn cash, grow your collection, and rebirth to get better multipliers and rarer drops.

Another Roblox Game Joins the Movie Scene

Actually, Steal a Brainrot isn’t the first Roblox game Story Kitchen is adapting. Back in November 2025, they announced a Grow a Garden movie, too. Now Steal a Brainrot is following, even though we are also not sure how it will be adapted to a movie. These games don’t really have lore like other games. That’s definitely a creative challenge, but Story Kitchen seems up for it.

Right now, the Steal a Brainrot movie is still in early development. There’s no release date, no cast announcements, and no word on whether it will hit the theaters or go straight to streaming platforms. We just know that the movie is definitely happening, although it’s going to take a while.

Which brainrots do you think will make it to the movie? Will we see Noobini Pizzanini, 67, or the rarest brainrots on screen? Only time will tell, but fans are already speculating and demanding that their favorites can be shown on the big screen. For now, you can keep playing the game and build your collection. If you need more information about this game and its features, you can also check our dedicated Steal a Brainrot wiki.