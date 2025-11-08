Noo La Polizia is one of the newest additions to Steal a Brainrot, and players are super excited about this police-themed brainrot. If you want to add this rare character to your collection, you need to know exactly how to get it. This guide will walk you through everything you need to know about obtaining Noo La Polizia, including when it releases and what you need to do.

What is Noo La Polizia in Steal a Brainrot?

Noo La Polizia is a Brainrot God rarity character in Steal a Brainrot. The character is based on a popular internet meme where police officers arrest someone who then says “Nooooo.. Nooooo.. La polizia..” Sammy released this brainrot within the Dealer update, which came on November 8th, 2025.

The design shows three police officers who look similar to Los Nooo My Hotspotsitos, but wearing police uniforms instead. The middle officer makes a cute ‘:3’ face and holds a walkie-talkie. The left officer looks happy while holding handcuffs and a small baton. The right officer looks worried and carries a flashlight and a notebook.

How to Get Noo La Polizia in Steal a Brainrot

Getting Noo La Polizia is different from most other brainrots in the game. You won’t find it on the conveyor belt like regular brainrots. Instead, you need to use the Brainrot Dealer feature.

Method 1: Using the Brainrot Dealer

The Brainrot Dealer is a special NPC that releases on the same day as Noo La Polizia. This dealer offers exclusive brainrots that you can’t get anywhere else. To get the unit from the Brainrot Dealer NPC, you need to purchase directly from him.

The dealer restocks every 30 minutes with random brainrots available for purchase. This means Noo La Polizia won’t be available all the time. Since the brainrots are random each time, you might need to check back multiple times before Noo La Polizia shows up. Don’t give up if it’s not there during the first restock. Just wait another 30 minutes and check again.

You can purchase Noo La Polizia for $67 million in-game currency, or 499 Robux. When the unit stays in your base, it will give you $280,000 income per second.

Method 2: Stealing Mechanic

Another way to get Noo La Polizia is through the stealing feature, which is a core gameplay mechanic in Steal a Brainrot that lets you take brainrots from other players or sources. When the Brainrot Dealer releases, you’ll be able to use the stealing mechanic to try and get Noo La Polizia. You might have better luck getting rare brainrots through this method, compared to waiting for the right restock at the dealer.

The income Noo La Polizia generates hasn’t been revealed yet, but Brainrot God rarity characters usually give you good passive income. This means once you get it, you’ll earn money over time just by owning it. Are you going to make a deal with the Brainrot Dealer once it drops in the game?