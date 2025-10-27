If you like to hunt for rare items in Steal a Brainrot, Noo My Candy is one of the trickiest to find. This special Halloween-themed unit can show up during a specific event in the game, and many players are still trying to figure out the best ways to grab it. This guide will help you with the ways to get Noo My Candy in Steal a Brainrot.

What is Noo My Candy in Steal a Brainrot?

Noo My Candy is a Secret brainrot that the developers added to the game during the Frightrot update. It looks pretty similar to Nooo My Hotspot, but instead of a hotspot, it’s shaped like a Halloween candy bucket. This Secret brainrot isn’t cheap. You will need $900 million to purchase it if you find it available. But once you own it, this brainrot generates $5 million per second. That is a pretty great income stream that will help you get other units faster.

How to Get Noo My Candy in Steal a Brainrot

The only way to get Noo My Candy is through the Trick and Treat event. This Halloween event gives you two different methods to try your luck.

Method 1: Ring the Door Bells

During the Trick or Treat event, you will see doors around the game. Walk up to them and ring the bell on it. Each time you do it, there is a 1% chance that Noo My Candy will appear behind the door. Yes, that’s a pretty low chance.

You might need to ring a lot of bells before you see it. But don’t get discouraged. Some players report getting it after just a few tries, while others rang on so many doors first. It’s all about luck!

Method 2: Waiting at the Roller Coaster

The second method involves the roller coaster area. During the Trick or Treat Event, Noo My Candy can spawn at the roller coaster location. You just need to hang around the roller coaster and wait.

This method also has a 1% spawn chance, so it’s just as rare as the door method. Some players like this approach because they can do other things in the game while waiting. You can chat with friends, organize your inventory, or just take a break while keeping an eye on the roller coaster area.

Method 3: Steal

Here’s where the real fun begins — stealing. True to its name, Steal a Brainrot lets you snatch items like Noo My Candy straight from other players’ bases. If someone already owns it, you can challenge them and try to take it for yourself using precise timing and skill. There’s no luck involved here. It’s all about strategy and speed. But remember, it works both ways. Once you’ve got Noo My Candy, you’ll need to stay alert, because others will be waiting for their chance to steal it back.

Is Noo My Candy Worth Getting?

You might be wondering if all this grinding is actually worth it. Let’s break down why this item matters. The $5 million per second income is really good for a secret rarity item. Over time, this passive income adds up fast. If you leave the game running for just one hour, you’ll make $18 billion. That’s enough to buy many other brainrots and upgrade your collection.

Plus, secret rarity items are always valuable in trading. Even if you decide later that you don’t want Noo My Candy anymore, other players will probably want to trade for it. Secret items hold their value because they’re hard to get.

The Halloween theme also makes it special. Since it came out during a limited-time event, it might become even rarer over time. Once the Trick or Treat Event ends, new players won’t have the easy door-knocking and roller coaster methods available. They’ll have to rely purely on stealing or trading. So get it if you can!