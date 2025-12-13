The North Pole Event has arrived in Steal a Brainrot, and it is such a fun seasonal addition to the game. This special event transforms the game with festive decorations and gives you a chance to visit Santa’s workshop, plus a competitive gift-collecting challenge. In this Steal a Brainrot North Pole event guide, I will show you everything you need to know about the holiday event.

Steal a Brainrot North Pole Event Guide

The North Pole Event started on December 13th, 2025, at the same time as an update with the same name. When the event is active, you’ll get to travel to a special North Pole location. The main activity involves picking out presents that you want to give to Santa. This means you’ll have some control over what gifts you bring to him.

The coolest features are a festive carousel and a factory building. The factory has a conveyor belt coming out of it where presents appear. So this is where the gift-giving mechanic that Sammy mentioned happens.

However, you can’t just visit the North Pole anytime you want. You need to wait for a train to bring you there. During the Admin Abuse event, Sammy will spawn the North Pole train every 5 minutes. You have to ride it as fast as possible because the train doesn’t stop long in the main lobby. Once players hop on the train, a cutscene plays that transports them to the North Pole area, where the real action begins.

How the North Pole Event Works in Steal a Brainrot

When you arrive at the North Pole, you’ll see the factory with its own conveyor belt. Gifts come out on this belt, and this is where things get competitive. Other players are there too, and everyone is trying to grab the same gifts.

You’ll need to fight other players to get your hands on the presents. It’s basically a race to the conveyor belt, and you have to be quick. Once you manage to grab a gift, don’t just hold onto it. You need to submit it back to the Santa sleigh just close to the merry-go-round. The whole North Pole phase only lasts around 3 minutes, so you need to work fast. Grab as many gifts as you can, submit them to the sleigh, and get ready for the next phase.

After your 3 minutes at the North Pole are up, the game automatically brings you back to the main lobby. But the event isn’t over yet. This is when Santa makes his special appearance. Santa will fly on top of the map and start dropping gifts randomly across the entire area. These gifts land in different spots, so you need to search the map quickly. You’re competing against everyone else in the lobby to find these presents before they do.

The gifts you collect during this phase contain Christmas brainrots, which are the main reward for participating in this event. The faster you find the gifts, the more Christmas brainrot you can collect.

This North Pole event rewards speed and persistence. You’ve got one week to collect as many Christmas Brainrots as you can. Good luck and Merry Christmas!