Steal a Brainrot North Pole Update: Release Date and Countdown

The North Pole is coming to Steal a Brainrot! This Christmas update lets you hop on a train and head straight to Santa’s workshop. This limited-time event only lasts six days, so you’ll want to jump in as soon as it drops. In this guide, you’ll find out exactly when the Steal a Brainrot North Pole update goes live, what new content you can expect, and everything else you need to know.

Steal a Brainrot North Pole Update Release Date

The North Pole update launches on Saturday, December 13th, at 12:30 PM PT. This time was actually delayed for 30 minutes because there were some bugs happening on the server. However, when the update is live, you will get almost six full days until it ends on December 19th, 2025. You’ll have plenty of time to explore the new area and catch all the Christmas brainrots. Here’s when the event starts and ends in different time zones:

Time Zone Start Date & Time PT (Pacific Time) Saturday, Dec 13 at 12:30 PM ET (Eastern Time) Saturday, Dec 13 at 3:30 PM CET (Central European Time) Saturday, Dec 13 at 9:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) Sunday, Dec 14 at 2:00 AM JST (Japan Standard Time) Sunday, Dec 14 at 5:30 AM AEST (Australian Eastern Time) Sunday, Dec 14 at 6:30 AM

Set a reminder so you don’t miss this event. The Christmas brainrots are only available during these six days.

Countdown to Steal a Brainrot North Pole Update

You’re only hours away from the update launch. If you’re reading this before it goes live, your wait is nearly finished. Here’s the countdown:

Time moves fast during limited events like this. Make sure you log in daily and collect as many brainrots as you can before they disappear. Also, don’t be late for the Admin Abuse event that will go live an hour before the update drops.

What to Expect

This North Pole update brings a whole new location to explore and tons of festive content. Here’s everything new in Steal a Brainrot:

Train to the North Pole – Ride a special train that takes you to the North Pole area. Explore the new POI that’s only available during this event.

– Ride a special train that takes you to the North Pole area. Explore the new POI that’s only available during this event. 16 New Christmas Brainrots – Collect exclusive Christmas-themed brainrots you can’t get anywhere else.

– Collect exclusive Christmas-themed brainrots you can’t get anywhere else. Festive Blocks – Get more brainrots with the special Festive Lucky Blocks to make your base look like a winter wonderland.

– Get more brainrots with the special Festive Lucky Blocks to make your base look like a winter wonderland. Christmas Theme – Everything from the music to the visuals gets a holiday makeover.

The train is your ticket to the North Pole. Look for the station in the main area and hop aboard. Once you arrive, you’ll see snow everywhere and Christmas decorations all around!