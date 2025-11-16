You want to get your hands on Orcaledon in Steal a Brainrot? This secret brainrot is one of the newest additions to the game, and it’s making waves with its crazy income rate. Let me walk you through everything you need to know about getting this powerful brainrot and why it’s worth the effort.

What is Orcaledon in Steal a Brainrot?

Orcaledon is a Secret brainrot that came out during the Radioactive Mutation update on November 15th, 2025. This thing pulls in a massive $40 million per second, which makes it one of the best money makers in the game right now. It costs $7 billion to get, but the income it generates makes that price tag totally worth it.

This brainrot is one of the Aquatic Brainrot collection, which looks like a giant megalodon shark, but with an orca twist. It’s got sharp claws and this cool black and grayish aura around it. It is like a mutated version of Orcalero Orcala, similar to how Tralaledon looks, but with its own unique style.

How to Get Orcaledon in Steal a Brainrot

There are two main ways you can get Orcaledon in the game. Both methods have their pros and cons, so let me break them down for you.

Method 1: Fishing Event (Recommended)

The fishing event is honestly your best bet for getting Orcaledon. This method is way more convenient than the other option because you have more control over the process. During the fishing event, you can catch Orcaledon directly without needing to hunt down rare brainrots first.

The fishing event pops up regularly in the game, so keep an eye out for it. When it’s active, you can just fish anywhere you want and start casting your line. You’ll need some patience, but the odds are much better here than trying to craft it.

Method 2: Brainrot Trader

The second way to get Orcaledon is through the Brainrot Trader. This method requires you to trade specific brainrots to unlock it. Here are the two brainrots you need:

Chillin Chili

Los Combinasionas

Now here’s why this method is trickier. To get Los Combinasionas, you first need to obtain two other brainrots: Tralaledon and Mariachi Corazoni. Tralaledon is a craft machine brainrot, which means you need to go through a crafting process to get it. Mariachi Corazoni is even harder because it’s an admin abuse brainrot that drops from the Pinata with only a 1% chance. So it’s not always available in the game.

That’s a lot of grinding and stealing you need to do just to get the materials you need for trading. This is why most players prefer the fishing event route.

Either way you choose, Orcaledon is a game-changer for your income. Get out there and start working toward adding this secret brainrot to your collection!