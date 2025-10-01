Taco Tuesday in Steal a Brainrot Roblox keeps bringing awesome new content, and this time, you can unlock a special Secret unit called Perrito Burrito. There are only 2.5 million of these available, and you can’t get them after October 4th, 2025. In this guide, I will walk you through how to get Perrito Burrito in Steal a Brainrot.

What Makes Perrito Burrito Special?

Perrito Burrito is an adorable Chihuahua wrapped up snug inside a burrito. According to Sammy himself, this is one of the best brainrots he has ever spawned. It’s actually part of the Taco Brainrots that only drops during Taco Tuesday events. Just like the name, this whole thing goes live every Tuesday at either 5 PM or 6 PM EST. However, the exact time gets posted by Sammy each week, so make sure to check our Taco Tuesday Admin Abuse schedule so you don’t miss it.

This cute burrito dog will set you back $250 million and earns you $1 million per second. This is a limited-only brainrot, meaning when the stock is finished, it will be gone forever.

However, just like Chillin Chili, which was meant to appear in the last Taco Tuesday event, Perrito Burrito will now be added in the upcoming update on Saturday, October 4th, 2025. A server crash caused Sammy to cancel the spawn last time, but he promised players that both would return in the next Admin Abuse session. Plus, even though there are 2.5 million units up for grabs, you still need to act quickly. Don’t wait around!

How to Get Perrito Burrito in Steal a Brainrot

There are two main ways to score the limited Perrito Burrito. Here are your options:

Method 1: Join the Taco Tuesday Event

This is your best bet for getting Perrito Burrito. Follow these steps:

Before the event kicks off, you will need to grab three Brainrots: Job Job Job Sahur

La Cucaracha

Chihuanini Taconini Once the event starts, head to the red Taco Truck, just beside the conveyor belt in the middle of the map. Turn in all three brainrots, then hit the spawn button to make Perrito Burrito appear. When it spawns on the belt, grab it quickly before someone else does!

Method 2: Stealing

If you’re short on cash but confident in your stealing skills, then you can always try snatching one from another player. During the event, watch other players’ bases to see who has this Taco Brainrot. Wait for a moment when they’re distracted or away from the keyboard, then move fast with your best items and traps ready. Grab the Brainrot quickly and escape before they notice or someone else tries the same thing.

Or even when it’s not an event, you can always check in different servers. There might be someone having the Perrito Burrito, and you can always steal it from them.

Crafting Perrito Burrito in Steal a Brainrot takes some work, but it’s totally doable if you come prepared. The buying route needs more money, but it’s way more reliable. The stealing method is free but much more dangerous and depends on finding someone who isn’t paying attention. No matter which way you go, be online for the event before October 4th. After that date, you won’t be able to get this brainrot ever again, so don’t miss your shot!