The Radioactive mutation is now available in Steal a Brainrot, adding another exciting option to the game’s collection of mutations. This new mutation will transform your brainrots with a glowing neon green radioactive design that makes them impossible to miss. Here is your complete guide to getting the Radioactive mutation in Steal a Brainrot.

What is the Radioactive Mutation in Steal a Brainrot?

The Radioactive mutation gives your brainrots a bright neon green glow that makes them look like they just came out of a nuclear reactor. This mutation comes with a massive x8 income booster, which means your mutated brainrots will earn you way more cash than the regular ones. In fact, this is one of the highest income multipliers available in the game right now.

How to Get Radioactive Mutation in Steal a Brainrot

Getting the Radioactive mutation requires you to participate in special activities in the game. Here are the methods you can use to get this mutation:

Method 1: Radioactive Mutation Event

The first way to get the Radioactive mutation is by participating in the special Radioactive event. When this event goes live, the entire map transforms into a glowing green radioactive zone. You’ll see massive nuclear reactor structures with radioactive hazard symbols appearing across the map, and everything gets covered in bright neon green and yellow lighting.

When you see the whole map light up with that green glow and the nuclear towers appear, you’ll know the event is active, and it’s time to start hunting for those Radioactive mutations on the conveyor belt.

Method 2: Radioactive Speen Wheel

Another way to get the Radioactive mutation is through the Radioactive Spin Wheel, which appears on the map during the event. Spinning the wheel gives you a chance to win the mutation, the new Radioactive Secret Block, and special neon green gears. The wheel activates at regular intervals, so you’ll have multiple chances to try your luck.

Method 3: Steal from Other Players

You can also steal Radioactive mutated Brainrots from other players. This method works really well because once the event starts, lots of players will be getting the mutation. That means more targets for you to steal from.

When the Radioactive event is active, keep your eyes open for other players’ bases. Look for those glowing neon green Brainrots sitting in their collections. If you see them, you can swoop in and try to steal them for yourself.

Radioactive Index

The Radioactive mutation also comes with its own index, where you can track your collection progress. The Radioactive Index lets you see which radioactive brainrots you’ve collected and which ones you still need to get. This feature helps you keep track of your goals and plan which brainrots to focus on next.

You won’t regret having these glowing neon green mutations in your collection even after new updates come out. Are you ready to get them?