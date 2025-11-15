Steal a Brainrot Radioactive Mutation Update: Release Date and Countdown

Steal a Brainrot Radioactive Mutation update is coming very soon, and it’s going to change the game in a big way. You’ll definitely want to check out all the new features this weekend. You’re getting radioactive mutations for your brainrots, a brand new trading system, hourly fishing events, and some exciting new brainrots to collect! Here’s everything you need to know about when this update drops and what’s coming to the game.

Steal a Brainrot Radioactive Mutation Update Release Date

If you want to experience all the radioactive chaos, the event update launches on Saturday, November 15th, 2025, at 12:00 PM PT. Here’s when the event starts in different time zones around the world:

Time Zone Release Date and Time PT (Pacific Time) Saturday, Nov 15, 2025 at 12:00 PM ET (Eastern Time) Saturday, Nov 15, 2025 at 3:00 PM CET (Central European Time) Saturday, Nov 15, 2025 at 9:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) Sunday, Nov 16, 2025 at 1:30 AM JST (Japan Standard Time) Sunday, Nov 16, 2025 at 5:00 AM AEST (Australian Eastern Standard Time) Sunday, Nov 16, 2025 at 7:00 AM

The event will end on Saturday, November 21st, 2025, at 9:00 AM PT. Make sure you finish all your event activities before this time, or you’ll miss out on the exclusive radioactive content and limited-time brainrots.

Countdown to Steal a Brainrot Radioactive Mutation Update

The Radioactive Mutation event is launching soon. If you’re reading this before it goes live, you won’t have to wait much longer. Check out the countdown below:

Once the event goes live, you’ll have about 6 days to experience everything it offers. That’s almost a full week to collect radioactive brainrots, participate in the fishing events, trade with the Brainrot Trader, and unlock all the new content.

What to Expect in Steal a Brainrot Radioactive Mutation Update

This event is bringing some seriously awesome features to Steal a Brainrot. The radioactive theme adds a fresh twist to the game, and the new systems give you more ways to collect and obtain brainrots. Here’s everything you can look forward to during the Radioactive Mutation update:

Radioactive Mutation System

Your brainrots can now get a green radioactive mutation that makes them glow. You’ll also get access to a radioactive spin wheel that includes a radioactive secret block and brand new gears to collect. Plus, there’s a Radioactive Index that you can complete by collecting all the radioactive variants.

New Brainrots to Collect

The update is adding some new brainrots to the game. You’ll be able to hunt for:

Centrucci Nuclucci (Mythic)

Swag Soda (Secret)

Plus, other mystery Secret rarity brainrots that haven’t been revealed yet. These new additions give you fresh targets to hunt for during the event.

Brainrot Trader

This is a game-changer for collectors. The Brainrot Trader lets you trade your existing brainrots for completely new ones. If you have duplicates or brainrots you don’t want anymore, you can swap them for different ones through this system. The trader restocks with fresh offers every 2 hours, so you’ll constantly have new trading opportunities throughout the day.

Fishing Event

Every single hour, a fishing event will start where you can fish for brainrots. Yes, you can literally fish for brainrots now. Better fishing rods will give you better luck at catching rare brainrots, so upgrading your fishing gear is important. There’s also an Aquatic Index that you can complete by collecting all the aquatic brainrots from fishing.

The Radioactive Mutation event gives you almost a full week to experience everything. With the trader restocking every 2 hours and fishing events happening every hour, you’ll want to check back into the game regularly to maximize your chances of getting everything. Stay active, complete your indexes, and enjoy all the radioactive content coming to Steal a Brainrot!