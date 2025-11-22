Steal a Brainrot Rebirth 17 Update: Release Date and Countdown

Have you finished collecting everything from the previous Radioactive event? Are you ready for the next big challenge and excited to collect more brainrots? The next major update is dropping very soon, and it will be filled with even more exciting new content that you won’t want to miss. This weekend brings new rebirth additions that will make you stay in the server for hours. Here’s the complete breakdown of when Steal a Brainrot Rebirth 17 update arrives and what players can expect from the event.

Steal a Brainrot Rebirth 17 Update Release Date

The update goes live on Saturday, November 22nd, 2025, at 12:00 PM PT. Here’s what time that is wherever you are:

Time Zone Release Date and Time PT (Pacific Time) Saturday, Nov 22 – 12:00 PM ET (Eastern Time) Saturday, Nov 22 – 3:00 PM CET (Central European Time) Saturday, Nov 22 – 9:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) Sunday, Nov 23 – 1:30 AM JST (Japan Standard Time) Sunday, Nov 23 – 5:00 AM AEST (Australian Eastern Standard Time) Sunday, Nov 23 – 7:00 AM

The event ends on Saturday, November 29th, 2025, at 9:00 AM PT. Make sure you finish everything before then, or you’ll miss out on all the exclusive stuff and limited brainrots.

Countdown to Steal a Brainrot Rebirth 17 Update

The update launches in just a few days. If you’re checking this article before it starts, the wait is almost over. Take a look at the countdown timer below:

Once the event starts, you will get around 6 days to gather new brainrots, jump into event challenges, try out the limited-time gears, and see everything new that’s been introduced.

What to Expect

This update gives you more space to build your team and some fresh brainrots to hunt down. The highlight is definitely the new characters, but there’s more to check out beyond that. Here’s the full rundown of what’s arriving during the Rebirth 17 update:

New Rebirth – You’ll get one additional slot for your team, which is huge if you’ve been running out of space. Plus, there’s a Gamma Potion included in this rebirth. These updates usually make the game feel fresh again, so it’s worth jumping in even if you’ve taken a break.

– You’ll get one additional slot for your team, which is huge if you’ve been running out of space. Plus, there’s a Gamma Potion included in this rebirth. These updates usually make the game feel fresh again, so it’s worth jumping in even if you’ve taken a break. New Brainrots – Rebirth 17 adds six brainrots to the game, and they cover different rarity levels. Here’s what you can get your hands on: Puffaball (Legendary) Granchiello Spiritel (Brainrot God) Fishino Clownino (Secret) Cuadramat and Pakrahmatmamat (Secret) Los Planitos (Secret) ??? (Secret)

– Rebirth 17 adds six brainrots to the game, and they cover different rarity levels. Here’s what you can get your hands on: New Limited Quantity Brainrot – This update introduces a limited quantity system for one specific brainrot. W or L is now available with a stock of 300,000 units. Once these run out across all players, you won’t be able to get them anymore.

– This update introduces a limited quantity system for one specific brainrot. W or L is now available with a stock of 300,000 units. Once these run out across all players, you won’t be able to get them anymore. Bug Fixes and Gear Changes – The update also mentions “more fixes” and “gear reworks,” which means the developers cleaned up some issues and adjusted equipment.

If you’re sitting on the fence about rebirthing, this update gives you solid reasons to go for it. The extra slot alone is valuable because it lets you try more team combinations. The new brainrots add fresh content to chase, especially if you’re a collector. Just remember that rebirthing means starting over with your progress, so make sure you’re actually ready for that.