The new Santa’s Fuse in Steal a Brainrot came alongside new brainrots, and one of them is Reindeer Tralala. This Secret rarity unit is one of four special Christmas Brainrots you’ll need to craft the limited-time Secret called La Jolly Grande. Here’s everything you need to know about unlocking Reindeer Tralala in Steal a Brainrot Roblox.

What is Reindeer Tralala in Steal a Brainrot?

Reindeer Tralala is a Secret rarity Brainrot that costs $160 million in the game. Once you get it, this Christmas character will earn you $600,000 income per second, which is pretty solid for its price.

The character is basically Tralalero Tralala dressed up as a reindeer for the holidays. It’s a fun mix of a reindeer and a shark, which sounds weird but looks pretty cool in the game. Reindeer Tralala wears boots with yellow knots tied on them, has brown reindeer horns on its head, and sports a bright red circular nose just like Rudolph. You’ll also notice brown particles spreading around it as it moves, giving it that extra festive touch.

How to Get Reindeer Tralala in Steal a Brainrot

There are two main ways you can get Reindeer Tralala in the game. Let me break down both methods so you can pick the one that works best for you:

Method 1: Winter Hour Event

Getting Reindeer Tralala through the Winter Hour event is the primary way to add it to your collection. Here’s exactly what you need to do:

The Winter Hour event starts every 2 hours in the game, so you’ll need to keep an eye on the timer. When the event kicks off, head over to the conveyor belt area in the game and look for the spawning Brainrots. During each Winter Hour, one of four special Christmas Brainrots will randomly spawn. These include Ballerina Peppermintina, Reindeer Tralala, Santteo, and List List List Sahur. If Reindeer Tralala spawns during that hour, purchase it quickly before other players snatch it up.

You can’t choose which Brainrot spawns during Winter Hour, it’s completely random. So you might need to wait through multiple Winter Hour events before Reindeer Tralala shows up. Just be patient and check back every 2 hours until you see it.

During the Winter Hour event, any Brainrot can receive the Santa Hat trait, which multiplies its income by 5 times. If your Reindeer Tralala gets this trait, it’ll earn you $3 million per second instead of the regular $600,000. That’s an impressive boost, so definitely try to get one with the Santa Hat if you can.

Method 2: Stealing from Other Players

If you don’t want to wait for the Winter Hour event or you keep missing Reindeer Tralala when it spawns, you can always steal it from other players. This method works just like stealing any other Brainrot in Steal a Brainrot.

Just visit the bases of players who already own Reindeer Tralala and attempt to steal it from them. You might need to try several times before you successfully take it, but this is a reliable backup option if the event method isn’t working out for you.

One thing to keep in mind, since Reindeer Tralala is needed to craft La Jolly Grande, a lot of players are going to want to keep it. You might run into some serious base defenses. Expect to see gears like All-Seeing Sentry, Boogie Bomb, Bat, Slap, Body Swap Potion, and other protective items guarding this Brainrot. Come prepared with your own gear to counter their defenses.

However, Reindeer Tralala isn’t in super high demand compared to other Secrets, since it’s mainly used as a crafting material only. This makes it a bit easier for beginners to obtain through stealing if they’re willing to put in the effort. Happy hunting, and good luck collecting all four Christmas Brainrots to craft La Jolly Grande!