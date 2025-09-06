Update on September 7th: Added all the newest Brainrot Crafting Recipes in Steal a Brainrot.

The new Craft Machine in Steal a Brainrot has totally changed the game. Instead of just hoping for good luck like when you use the Fuse Machine, you can now craft some of the rarest Brainrots in the game. In this guide, I will show you all Brainrot crafting recipes in Steal a Brainrot right now, so you know exactly what you need to get those epic characters.

How Craft Machine Works in Steal a Brainrot

Before we jump into the recipes, let’s talk about how this whole system works. The Craft Machine is way better than the old Fuse Machine because it gives you more control over what you get. You pick exactly which Brainrot you want to craft, gather the required ingredients, and voila! You know what you’re getting.

The available five recipes change every 30 minutes. This means you need to check back regularly to see what’s craftable. Some recipes might not show up for hours, so timing is everything.

Brainrot Crafting Recipes in Steal a Brainrot

Here’s every crafting recipe you can use in Steal a Brainrot right now. We’ve organized them by rarity so you can see which ones are worth your time and resources.

1. Epic Brainrot Recipes

Brainrot Icon Brainrot Name Cost Income Crafting Recipe Bandito Axolito TBA TBA • 2x Trippi Troppi

• 2x Bandito Bobritto

2. Legendary Brainrot Recipes

Brainrot Icon Brainrot Name Cost Income Crafting Recipe Caramello Filtrello TBA TBA • 1x Salamino Penguino

• 1x Chimpanzini Bananini

• 1x Bananita Dolphinita

• 1x Burbaloni Loiloli Tirilikalika Tirilikalako TBA TBA • 1x Cacto Hipopotamo

• 1x Penguino Cocosino

• 2x Cappuccino Assassino

3. Mythic Brainrot Recipes

Brainrot Icon Brainrot Name Cost Income Crafting Recipe Gorillo Subwoofero TBA TBA • 2x Spioniro Golubiro

• 2x Orangutini Anassini Brutto Gialutto $600,000 $3,000/s • 2x Salamino Penguino

• 1x Blueberrinni Ocopusini

• 1x Rhino Toasterino

4. Brainrot God Recipes

Brainrot Icon Brainrot Name Cost Income Crafting Recipe Anpali Babel TBA TBA • 3x Te Te Te Sahur

• 1x Mastodontico Telepiedone Las Capuchinas TBA TBA • 2x Ballerina Cappuccina

• 2x Tralalita Tralala Orcalita Orcala TBA TBA • 2x Orcalero Orcala

• 1x Tralalita Tralala

• 1x Espresso Signora

5. Secret Brainrot Recipes

Brainrot Icon Brainrot Name Cost Income Crafting Recipe La Sahur Combinasion TBA TBA • 1x Ta Ta Ta Ta Sahur

• 1x Te Te Te Sahur

• 1x Graipuss Medussi

• 1x Job Job Job Sahur La Karkerkar Combinasion TBA TBA • 2x La Grande Combinasion

• 2x Karkerkar Kurkur Fragola La La La TBA TBA • 3x Odin Din Din Dun

• 1x Sammyni Spyderini

Note: We will update this article everytime we find new recipes in the game.

Crafting Strategy Tips

Now that you know all the recipes, here’s how to make the most of them:

Always check what’s available in the Craft Machine before you start collecting ingredients. There’s no point gathering materials for a recipe that won’t be available for hours. Prioritize the higher tier recipes. A Mythic or Brainrot God character will always be more valuable than an Epic one. If you have limited resources, save them for the good stuff. Keep track of what ingredients you already have. Some Brainrots appear in multiple recipes, so you might be able to craft different characters depending on what else you collect.

The Craft Machine completely changes how you should think about collecting Brainrots. Instead of just hoping for lucky drops, you can actually work toward specific goals. Don’t be afraid to spend some in-game currency on the conveyor belt when you need that one missing piece.