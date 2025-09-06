Home » Gaming » All Brainrot Crafting Recipes in Steal a Brainrot

All Brainrot Crafting Recipes in Steal a Brainrot

Update on September 7th: Added all the newest Brainrot Crafting Recipes in Steal a Brainrot.

The new Craft Machine in Steal a Brainrot has totally changed the game. Instead of just hoping for good luck like when you use the Fuse Machine, you can now craft some of the rarest Brainrots in the game. In this guide, I will show you all Brainrot crafting recipes in Steal a Brainrot right now, so you know exactly what you need to get those epic characters.

How Craft Machine Works in Steal a Brainrot

Before we jump into the recipes, let’s talk about how this whole system works. The Craft Machine is way better than the old Fuse Machine because it gives you more control over what you get. You pick exactly which Brainrot you want to craft, gather the required ingredients, and voila! You know what you’re getting.

Brainrot Crafting Recipes

The available five recipes change every 30 minutes. This means you need to check back regularly to see what’s craftable. Some recipes might not show up for hours, so timing is everything.

Brainrot Crafting Recipes in Steal a Brainrot

Here’s every crafting recipe you can use in Steal a Brainrot right now. We’ve organized them by rarity so you can see which ones are worth your time and resources.

1. Epic Brainrot Recipes

Brainrot IconBrainrot NameCostIncomeCrafting Recipe
Brainrot Crafting RecipesBandito AxolitoTBATBA• 2x Trippi Troppi
• 2x Bandito Bobritto

2. Legendary Brainrot Recipes

Brainrot IconBrainrot NameCostIncomeCrafting Recipe
Caramello FiltrelloTBATBA• 1x Salamino Penguino
• 1x Chimpanzini Bananini
• 1x Bananita Dolphinita
• 1x Burbaloni Loiloli
Brainrot Crafting RecipesTirilikalika TirilikalakoTBATBA• 1x Cacto Hipopotamo
• 1x Penguino Cocosino
• 2x Cappuccino Assassino

3. Mythic Brainrot Recipes

Brainrot IconBrainrot NameCostIncomeCrafting Recipe
Gorillo SubwooferoTBATBA• 2x Spioniro Golubiro
• 2x Orangutini Anassini
Brainrot Crafting RecipesBrutto Gialutto$600,000$3,000/s• 2x Salamino Penguino
• 1x Blueberrinni Ocopusini
• 1x Rhino Toasterino

4. Brainrot God Recipes

Brainrot IconBrainrot NameCostIncomeCrafting Recipe
Anpali BabelTBATBA• 3x Te Te Te Sahur
• 1x Mastodontico Telepiedone
Brainrot Crafting RecipesLas CapuchinasTBATBA• 2x Ballerina Cappuccina
• 2x Tralalita Tralala
Orcalita OrcalaTBATBA• 2x Orcalero Orcala
• 1x Tralalita Tralala
• 1x Espresso Signora

5. Secret Brainrot Recipes

Brainrot IconBrainrot NameCostIncomeCrafting Recipe
Brainrot Crafting RecipesLa Sahur CombinasionTBATBA• 1x Ta Ta Ta Ta Sahur
• 1x Te Te Te Sahur
• 1x Graipuss Medussi
• 1x Job Job Job Sahur
La Karkerkar CombinasionTBATBA• 2x La Grande Combinasion
• 2x Karkerkar Kurkur
Fragola La La LaTBATBA• 3x Odin Din Din Dun
• 1x Sammyni Spyderini

Note: We will update this article everytime we find new recipes in the game.

Crafting Strategy Tips

Now that you know all the recipes, here’s how to make the most of them:

  1. Always check what’s available in the Craft Machine before you start collecting ingredients. There’s no point gathering materials for a recipe that won’t be available for hours.
  2. Prioritize the higher tier recipes. A Mythic or Brainrot God character will always be more valuable than an Epic one. If you have limited resources, save them for the good stuff.
  3. Keep track of what ingredients you already have. Some Brainrots appear in multiple recipes, so you might be able to craft different characters depending on what else you collect.

The Craft Machine completely changes how you should think about collecting Brainrots. Instead of just hoping for lucky drops, you can actually work toward specific goals. Don’t be afraid to spend some in-game currency on the conveyor belt when you need that one missing piece.

