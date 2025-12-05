Steal a Brainrot Santa’s Fuse Event Update: Release Date and Countdown

The holiday season has arrived in Steal a Brainrot, and the game now has a special Christmas event you can join. After the Advent Calendar, the Santa’s Fuse event lets you collect new festive and Christmas-themed Brainrots. During this limited event, you’ll find secret characters, winter-themed spawns, and a rare reward that’s only available while the event is live. Let’s break down everything you need to know about Steal a Brainrot Santa’s Fuse Event update so you can make the most of your time during the event.

Steal a Brainrot Santa’s Fuse Event Update Release Date

The Santa’s Fuse event runs for almost a full week, so you will have lots of time to grab every reward. The event begins on Saturday, December 6th, 2025, at 12:00 PM PT and ends on Friday, December 12th, 2025, at 9:00 AM PT. You’ll have about six days to take part, so you don’t need to rush, but don’t wait until the very last moment. Check out when it drops in your timezone:

Time Zone Release Date and Time PT (Pacific Time) Saturday, Dec 6 – 12:00 PM ET (Eastern Time) Saturday, Dec 6 – 3:00 PM CET (Central European Time) Saturday, Dec 6 – 9:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) Sunday, Dec 7 – 1:30 AM JST (Japan Standard Time) Sunday, Dec 7 – 5:00 AM AEST (Australian Eastern Standard Time) Sunday, Dec 7 – 7:00 AM

Countdown to Steal a Brainrot Santa’s Fuse Event Update

You’re only hours away from the update launch. If you’re reading this before it goes live, your wait is nearly finished. Here’s the countdown:

You’ll have roughly 6 days once the update hits to collect the new brainrots and complete event challenges. Plus, don’t be late for the Admin Abuse event that will go live an hour before the update drops.

What to Expect

This Christmas update brings several exciting features to Steal a Brainrot. Here’s everything that’s included in the Santa’s Fuse event:

Santa’s Fuse Machine – If you’ve played the game this week, you might have seen a massive Christmas gift just next to the conveyor belt. That’s the new Santa’s Fuse machine.

– If you’ve played the game this week, you might have seen a massive Christmas gift just next to the conveyor belt. That’s the new Santa’s Fuse machine. New Brainrots – You can fuse 15 different Brainrots using the special holiday machine. Four of these Brainrots are completely new Secrets that you can’t get anywhere else.

– You can fuse 15 different Brainrots using the special holiday machine. Four of these Brainrots are completely new Secrets that you can’t get anywhere else. Winter Hour Spawns – Every two hours during the event, Winter Hour begins and spawns a random Christmas Brainrot. There are four different Christmas Brainrots that can appear during Winter Hour.

– Every two hours during the event, Winter Hour begins and spawns a random Christmas Brainrot. There are four different Christmas Brainrots that can appear during Winter Hour. La Jolly Grande – You need to collect all four Christmas Brainrots from Winter Hour. After collecting all four, you can redeem La Jolly Grande as an exclusive reward.

– You need to collect all four Christmas Brainrots from Winter Hour. After collecting all four, you can redeem La Jolly Grande as an exclusive reward. Festive Lucky Block – A new Festive Lucky Block will be released next week. This will add even more Christmas-themed brainrots to the game.

To make the most of the event, start joining Winter Hour as early as you can, since the random spawns may take several attempts to gather all four Christmas Brainrots. Setting a reminder every two hours helps you don’t miss any spawns, which can delay your collection. While waiting for Winter Hour, focus on the Santa’s Fuse machine, too, and try to experiment with different combinations to unlock the four secret Brainrots before the event ends.