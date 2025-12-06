The Christmas event is still going on in Steal a Brainrot. The game is getting a brand new limited-time machine called Santa’s Fuse, and it’s packed with 15 festive brainrots you won’t find anywhere else. If you’re craving for more Secret brainrots, or just want to collect some Christmas-themed brainrots, this is the complete Steal a Brainrot Santa’s Fuse Machine guide with all recipes.

Steal a Brainrot Santa’s Fuse Machine Guide

Santa’s Fuse is coming to Steal a Brainrot soon, and it’s going to be a big deal for Christmas. This new limited-time machine will replace the Brainrot Trader for the holiday season. Sammy confirmed this information during an admin stream, and players are already excited about what’s coming.

If you’ve been playing for a while, you know how exciting these special event machines can be. Santa’s Fuse works similarly to the Witch Fuse and regular Craft Machine, but this time, everything has a holiday twist. You’ll put your brainrots in, and hopefully get some amazing Christmas-themed ones back.

The machine has 15 different brainrots you can get, including 4 brand new Secrets. The better the brainrots you put in, the better your chances of getting something rare.

Santa’s Fuse will appear in the game starting on December 6th, 2025, for a limited time. Keep in mind that it won’t be around for long. Once the event ends, Santa’s Fuse will disappear until the next holiday season, so make sure to check it out while you can.

All Santa’s Fuse Machine Recipes

Santa’s Fuse brings 15 different brainrots to the game. Here’s the complete list of what you can obtain so far:

Brainrot Name Rarity Income Required Brainrots Ballerina Peppermintina Brainrot God TBA TBA Cooki and Milki Secret TBA TBA La Ginger Sekolah Secret TBA TBA La Vacca Presento Natalina Secret TBA TBA Christmas Chicleteira Secret TBA TBA La Gingerbread Kepat Secret TBA TBA La Jolly Grande Secret TBA TBA

Most of these are brand new additions to the game. They all have Christmas themes, from gingerbread to peppermint to jolly holiday vibes.

Note: We will update this section once we find more recipes for Santa’s Fuse Machine.

Why You Should Use Santa’s Fuse Machine

Limited-time machines like this are some of the most exciting events in Steal a Brainrot. They give you access to brainrots you literally cannot get any other way. Once Santa’s Fuse is gone, these Christmas brainrots might not come back for a whole year. The secret brainrots are especially valuable and very unique, too, which makes them great for your collection. Plus, having rare brainrots just feels good when you’re showing off to other players.

Even if you’re not a hardcore collector, the Christmas theme makes everything more fun. Running around with a gingerbread brainrot or a peppermint dancer just hits different during the holidays. Are you ready to get all of them?

