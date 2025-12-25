Sammy just added a special Christmas machine that showed up in Steal a Brainrot on Christmas Eve admin abuse. It’s your one-stop shop for grabbing some exclusive holiday brainrots. This limited-time machine is different from the regular Brainrot Dealer or Trader. If you want to know how it works and what is available in the shop, here is the complete Steal a Brainrot Santa’s Shop guide.

Steal a Brainrot Santa’s Shop Guide

The new Santa’s Shop that was released on the latest Christmas Eve admin abuse looks like Santa’s Sleigh, packed with presents. Instead of using the usual Christmas currencies like Candy Canes, you will need Gold Elves to buy the Christmas Brainrots available in this shop.

If you want to shop, first, you just need to walk up to the machine and pick which brainrot you want. The game gives you two payment options for each one. If you’ve been collecting the Gold Elves during all of the Christmas events, like the North Pole and Gingerbread Town, you can use those. This is the free-to-play route and won’t cost you any real money. Just grind out those, and you’re good to go.

But if you want to skip the grind or you’re running out of time before the event ends, you can buy any of these brainrots with Robux instead. The Robux prices are higher for the better brainrots, so keep that in mind when deciding what to grab first.

All Christmas Brainrots in Santa’s Shop

For now, Santa’s Shop has four Secret brainrots needed to complete the Christmas Index. Each one is a playful parody of older brainrots from the game. When Santa’s Shop is active, these brainrots are available in limited stock, and once they sell out, you’ll need to wait until the shop restocks before you can get them again. Here’s what you can get:

Brainrot Name Brainrot Icon Gold Elves Cost Robux Cost Income per Second Gingerat Gerat 100 9,999 75,000,000/s Jolly Jolly Sahur 50 4,999 45,000,000/s Money Money Reindeer 20 1,999 25,000,000/s Los Jolly Combinasionas 15 1,499 20,000,000/s

Remember, if you complete the Christmas Index, you will be able to unlock the new Christmas base skin! Santa’s Shop in Steal a Brainrot is your only chance to grab these four Christmas brainrots for now. Make sure to give Santa’s sleigh a visit before the event wraps up, so you can complete your Christmas Index and get a new base skin!