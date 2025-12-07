Santteo is a Christmas-themed character dropped on December 6th, 2025, and players are really trying to get their hands on it. If you want to know how to obtain Santteo and why everyone’s talking about it, you’re in the right place. Here is a complete guide on how to get Santteo in Steal a Brainrot.

What is Santteo in Steal a Brainrot?

Santteo is basically a Santa Claus version of Matteo. When you look at this brainrot, you’ll see it’s wearing the full Santa outfit with a red jacket, white suit underneath, and a black belt around the waist. The character also has a fluffy white beard, a pink nose, and Santa’s signature red hat on top.

Santteo stands out with the giant sack of presents it carries around. The whole look is completed with red pants and black boots. It’s festive, fun, and definitely catches your eye when you see it in the game. Now let’s talk numbers. You have to purchase it for $210 million, and it will give you a solid $800,000 income per second.

How to Get Santteo in Steal a Brainrot

Getting Santteo isn’t too complicated, but you need to know what to do. This Secret brainrot only shows up during the Winter Hour event. You can’t craft it or buy it from the conveyor belt during a regular playing session.

Here’s what you need to do. First, you have to wait for the Winter Hour to happen in the game. This event is active every 2 hours during the Santa’s Fuse update. When it starts, you need to be ready and hope luck is on your side. The spawn rate for Santteo depends on chance, so some players might get it quickly while others have to wait longer.

However, the game designed Santteo to be beginner-friendly compared to other Secret brainrots. That means even if you’re new to Steal a Brainrot, you have a decent shot at getting this one during the Winter Hour. When you see it on the belt, run to it and buy it as soon as possible before anyone else does.

Why Santteo Matters?

Here’s the big reason everyone wants Santteo right now. You need this brainrot to get La Jolly Grande, which is a limited stock brainrot. La Jolly Grande is super rare and won’t be around forever, so Santteo became super important overnight. Without it, you can’t complete the requirements for La Jolly Grande. That’s why you’ll see tons of players camping the Winter Hour trying to snag one.

So, it is absolutely worth getting. Even if you don’t care about La Jolly Grande, Santteo is worth the effort for two main reasons. First, it’s one of the easier Secret brainrots for beginners to obtain. You don’t need crazy skills or lots of experience. You just need to show up during Winter Hour and try your luck.

Second, that $800K per second income helps you progress faster in the game. More money means you can afford better tools, stronger defenses, and other brainrots quicker. For experienced players, Santteo is a must-have because of the La Jolly Grande connection. Missing out on this limited stock would be a huge regret later.

When the event begins, don’t waste time. Get to the spawn locations fast and stay alert. Other players have the same goal, so competition can be fierce!