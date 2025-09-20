New week means new brainrot! There are a total of seven new brainrots coming with the Mexico Event update, and one of the most anticipated on the list is called Sigma Girl. If you want to own this brainrot in your base, then keep on scrolling. I will show you the steps on how to get Sigma Girl in Steal a Brainrot.

What Makes Sigma Girl Special?

Sigma Girl is actually a Legendary-tier brainrot that you can spawn yourself. Legendary brainrots might not be as rare as Brainrot Gods or Secrets. However, since you need a certain crafting to do to get this brainrot to spawn in your server, it makes it rare. Sigma Girl is likely to be the female counterpart of Sigma Boy. The design for this brainrot appears as a pinkish penguin with a body of sushi and a salmon sushi bowtie on the top of her head.

Sigma Girl costs $340,000 to buy, and will give you $180,000 per second income.

How to Get Sigma Girl in Steal a Brainrot

Spawning Sigma Girl in Steal a Brairnot isn’t too complicated, but it’s not exactly simple either. There are only two possible methods, and each comes with its own challenges, so you’ll need to choose the one that fits your situation best.

Method 1: Use the Craft Machine

The developers swapped out the old Fuse Machine for this new Craft Machine two weeks ago. You can use this to craft and spawn Sigma Girl yourself, though, of course, it’s pretty tough since you’ll need some other brainrots for a Legendary character. Here’s how you do it:

Head over to the Craft Machine (it’s right by the Shop in the center of the map) and find the Sigma Girl crafting recipe in the list. Gather your crafting materials – you’re going to need: 2x Bambini Crostini

1x Sigma Boy Pay the fee and wait 15 minutes for it to finish.

The machine updates its recipes every half hour, so don’t panic if Sigma Girl isn’t there right away. Just set yourself a reminder and keep checking back every 30 minutes until she pops up.

Method 2: Stealing

Look, sometimes crafting just isn’t gonna happen. Maybe you don’t have the required brainrots, or they’re nowhere to be found on any server. That’s when you have to go back to basics and just steal Sigma Girl from someone who already has it. It takes more skill, and you’ll need some patience, but honestly, it can be way faster than hunting down crafting materials.

Scout around and find someone who’s got Sigma Girl chilling in their base, then watch how they move around. Get your stealing gear ready before you make your move. Wait for them to get distracted, then rush in, grab Sigma Girl, and sprint back to your base like your life depends on it.

But always remember that stealing doesn’t always work out. So don’t get discouraged if you fail the first time. Try until you succeed if you really want to get Sigma Girl in your collection.