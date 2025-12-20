Skibidi Toilet is the next big addition coming to Steal a Brainrot. This character is going to be an OG rarity Brainrot, which means, like Meowl and Strawberry Elephant, it will be one of the rarest items you can get in the game. The character comes from the viral Skibidi Toilet series created by DaFuqBoom, and it’s about to change the game’s rarity rankings. Here is how to get Skibidi Toilet in Steal a Brainrot.

What is Skibidi Toilet in Steal a Brainrot?

Sammy finally announced on December 18th, 2025, that Skibidi Toilet will arrive soon in the game, possibly in the Gingerbread Town update. Sammy has been teasing this brainrot for months with toilet emojis in admin announcements, and now it’s officially confirmed. Once it releases, Skibidi Toilet will take the third-place spot in the rarity rankings, pushing Dragon Cannelloni down to fourth place.

Skibidi Toilet looks exactly like you’d expect from the viral series. It’s a regular toilet with a human head popping out of the bowl. The head has a creepy smile, large eyes with dark green pupils, and thick eyebrows. This version has shorter hair than the original character design.

For now, we still don’t know how much it costs and how much income it will generate once you get the unit in your base.

Note: We will update this article with the complete stats when the brainrot officially drops in the game.

How to Get Skibidi Toilet in Steal a Brainrot

When Skibidi Toilet finally arrives in Steal a Brainrot, you’ll have two main ways to get it. Here’s what you need to know about each method.

Method 1: Conveyor Belt

The conveyor belt is your best bet for getting Skibidi Toilet. Since it’s an OG rarity brainrot, this method makes the most sense. OG characters typically spawn normally on the belt, even though the chance of it is extra low. You’ll need to check the belt regularly after the update goes live. The best chance to get this is when there’s an admin abuse event, too. These rare items don’t stick around forever because not even a lot of players saw Meowl or Strawberry Elephant spawning until now, although they’ve been released for quite a while, so timing and luck matter the most here.

Method 2: Stealing

The game’s core stealing feature might also let you snag Skibidi Toilet. If another player manages to get it first, you could potentially steal it from them. This method is less reliable but still possible.

Some players are debating whether Skibidi Toilet should really be OG rarity. The character was created in 2023, which is only two or three years ago. But the developers have decided to give it OG status anyway, which means it’ll be super valuable in the game.

Get ready to hunt for this character as soon as the update drops. Whether you’re camping on the conveyor belt or planning to steal it, you’ll want to move fast when Skibidi Toilet finally arrives in Steal a Brainrot.