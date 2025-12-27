Steal a Brainrot Skibidi Update: Release Date and Countdown

The Steal a Brainrot Skibidi Update is coming your way with some exciting changes to how rare brainrots spawn in the game. This update might be smaller than the Christmas one, but it brings a cool new system that gives everyone a fair shot at rare brainrots. Here is everything you need to know about Steal a Brainrot Skibidi update.

Steal a Brainrot Skibidi Update Release Date and Time

The Skibidi update goes live on Saturday, December 27th, 2025, at 12:00 PM PT, and it ends on Friday, January 2nd, 2026. Sammy announced this update right after Christmas, keeping it light since the holiday update had lots of content already. You’ll want to check the time zone table below to see exactly when the update drops in your region:

Time Zone Release Date and Time PT (Pacific Time) Saturday, Dec 27 – 12:00 PM ET (Eastern Time) Saturday, Dec 27 – 3:00 PM CET (Central European Time) Saturday, Dec 27 – 9:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) Sunday, Dec 28 – 1:30 AM JST (Japan Standard Time) Sunday, Dec 28 – 5:00 AM AEDT (Australian Daylight Standard Time) Sunday, Dec 28 – 7:00 AM

The update releases during the early morning hours for players in India and Asia, while North American players can jump in during the afternoon or evening of December 27th. Make sure you finish everything from the North Pole, Gingerbread Town update, plus buy all the Christmas Brainrots from Santa’s Shop before then, or you’ll miss out on all the exclusive stuff and limited brainrots.

Countdown to Steal a Brainrot Skibidi Update

You’re only hours away from the update launch. If you’re reading this before it goes live, your wait is nearly finished. Here’s the countdown:

Properly check how many hours you have left in the timer above to see exactly when you can jump into the game.

What to Expect

Just like the name of the update log, this one will finally add OG brainrot to the game. Additionally, it focuses on fairness and fun with a new spawning system that doesn’t mess up the game’s economy. Here’s everything coming in the Skibidi Update:

New Admin Spawn System

The biggest addition is a brand new admin command that lets Sammy spawn rare brainrots directly into random servers. This system works differently from regular spawns because it’s more controlled and fair. Sammy can choose exactly how many of each brainrot type to spawn. For example, he might spawn 10,000 La Grandes or 100 Strawberry Elephants across different servers.

These spawns will happen randomly. Your server might get lucky and suddenly have rare brainrots appear without warning. It also means you don’t need to server hop constantly looking for rares. They might just show up in your current server anyway.

New OG Brainrot

All of the leaks from Sammy will finally come true. Skibidi Toilet will be available to get after this update drops in the game. Since this is the main content addition for the update, you’ll probably want to hunt for this new OG as soon as the servers update.

Skibidi Trait Event

Sammy also confirmed that he will be running the Skibidi trait in all servers. This special trait will be active across the entire game, giving you more chances to find brainrots with this unique characteristic. Make sure to check any brainrots you find during this event period to see if they have the Skibidi trait.

Sammy specifically asked the community what they think about the new spawn system. They want to know if players consider this a good idea before rolling it out fully. If you have opinions about the random server spawning system, now’s the time to share them with the developer via Steal a Brainrot’s Discord account.

While you wait for the update to drop, you can also check our dedicated Steal a Brainrot wiki for additional information about the game and its features!