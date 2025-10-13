In Steal a Brainrot Roblox, new brainrots are added with every major themed event, and for this Halloween season, Spooky and Pumpky is one of the newest additions. This devilish brainrot is a Secret unit, making it quite rare and highly sought after. This guide will show you exactly how to get Spooky and Pumpky in Steal a Brainrot.

Who is Spooky and Pumpky in Steal a Brainrot?

Spooky and Pumpky is one of the most unique Halloween Brainrots you can get in Steal a Brainrot. Unlike most characters that come solo, this one gives you a duo—a floating ghost named Spooky and a lit-up jack-o-lantern with legs named Pumpky.

Here’s what makes this pair special: they earn you a massive $80 million per second. That’s not a typo. While most Brainrots make thousands or hundreds of thousands per second, Spooky and Pumpky bring in millions. But you need $25 billion to purchase them, and you can only get them during the Halloween event through the Witch Fuse feature.

How to Get Spooky and Pumpky

Getting this ghostly duo isn’t something you can do any day of the year. You need to wait for the Halloween event and use the Witch Fuse feature. Let me walk you through exactly how to make it happen:

Play during the Halloween event — Spooky and Pumpky only appear then, so don’t miss it.

Save up $25 billion ahead of time; this is one of the priciest Brainrots. Grow passive income now by buying high-earning Brainrots so you can reach it faster.

ahead of time; this is one of the priciest Brainrots. Grow passive income now by buying high-earning Brainrots so you can reach it faster. Gather four spare Brainrots you’re willing to lose — the Witch Fuse consumes them. Some combination that has Spooky and Pumpky for options: Tacorita Bicicleta x2 Los Nooo My Hotspotsitos x1 Los Bros x1

you’re willing to lose — the Witch Fuse consumes them. Some combination that has Spooky and Pumpky for options: During the event, find the Witch Fuse NPC on the map and submit your four Brainrots.

on the map and submit your four Brainrots. Start the fusion — if it works, you’ll get Spooky and Pumpky; if not, try different Brainrot combos.

Is Spooky and Pumpky Worth It?

This is the big question: should you spend $25 billion and sacrifice four Brainrots for this duo? Absolutely yes, but only if you can afford it! I feel like all the Halloween-themed brainrots are worth having because they are special. Plus, the income rate is borderline ridiculous. Earning $80 million per second means you’ll recover your money incredibly fast.

Want to improve your chances of getting this ghostly duo? Start saving months in advance. You need to start grinding long before Halloween arrives. Buy high-income Brainrots early so your passive earnings keep stacking up. Plus, have backup Brainrots ready in case your first fusion attempt doesn’t work out. Experiment with different combinations to see what works best. Good luck!