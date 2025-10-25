Halloween has arrived, and Steal a Brainrot is celebrating with exciting new content, one of them being the Spooky Lucky Block. This special, limited-time block is made exclusively for the Halloween season, making it one of the most sought-after blocks in the game. Here’s how to get the Spooky Lucky Block in Steal a Brainrot, plus its contents and drop rates.

What Is the Spooky Lucky Block in Steal a Brainrot?

The Spooky Lucky Block is an admin-exclusive lucky block that was released on October 25th, 2025, during the Frightrot update. After the Los Lucky Block, this is the fourth admin-tier lucky block to be introduced. How’s that for a trick-or-treat!

The Spooky Lucky Block features a distinct Halloween-inspired design, showcasing a flying pumpkin with a carved Jack-O’-lantern face featuring triangular eyes and nose, plus a glowing yellow mouth. Just like other Lucky Blocks, the Spooky Lucky Block will contain 8 Halloween-themed brainrots, making it a must-have for collectors and players looking to unlock limited event units.

How to Get Spooky Lucky Block in Steal a Brainrot

Getting the Spooky Lucky Block requires serious preparation. Since it’s limited, competition will definitely be fiercer, because other players will be racing to grab it as soon as it appears. Make sure you stay alert and position yourself strategically to secure this rare Halloween reward before anyone else does.

Step 1: Start Saving Up Money

While waiting for the event to begin, it’s best to start saving up in-game money early. The Spooky Lucky Block costs $350 million, so aim to save even more than that to stay prepared. Focus on getting Secret brainrots, as they can generate large amounts of money and help you build up your savings faster before the event goes live.

Step 2: Dig Up!

To spawn the Spooky Lucky Block, you need to collect 500 Candy Corns in total. These can be found by digging up graveyards, so make sure to dig every time you spot one. Once you’ve gathered enough, you need to visit the Pumpkin NPC just next to the shop and click Spawn.

The Spooky Lucky Block will spawn, giving you a chance at even better rewards. When you do this, act fast—other players can still purchase it even if you’re the one who triggered it. Rush to the entrance of the conveyor belt, gear up, and use tasers, slaps, and traps to fend off opponents. Even if someone beats you to it, you can still try again as long as it hasn’t reached their base.

The event lasts for a full week after the Frightrot update goes live, so you have plenty of time to try this.

Step 3: Steal!

It’s normal to miss out on the first purchase since many players will be after it at once. But don’t quit. There’s always a chance to steal the Spooky Lucky Block from whoever got it first. You’ll need good timing and a bit of luck because players will guard it closely. Stay alert and wait for the right moment. If they go AFK or lose focus, that’s your shot to swoop in and take it.

Spooky Lucky Block Drop Rates and Contents

Currently, the specific drop rates for the Spooky Lucky Block haven’t been officially revealed. However, Sammy announced that it’s going to have a total of 8 brainrots inside it. Here is the list:

Brainrot Icon Brainrot Name Drop Rate Rarity Cost Income La Casa Boo TBA Secret $40 billion $100 million/s Los Spooky Combinasionas TBA Secret $3 billion $20 million/s Telemorte TBA Secret $550 million $2,000,000/s Trickolino TBA Secret $235 million $900,000/s TBA Pumpkini Spyderini TBA Secret $165 million $650,000/s Jackorilla TBA Secret $80 million $325,000/s Mummy Ambalabu TBA Brainrot God $45 million $250,000/s Cappucino Clownino TBA Brainrot God $48.5 million $285,000/s

That’s everything you need to know about Spooky Lucky Block in Steal a Brainrot. Now start digging and collect as many Candy Corns as you can to spawn more of these!