A brand new Brainrot God is coming to Steal a Brainrot, and this one’s wild! Meet Squalanana – a super rare brainrot that’s dropping on October 4th, 2025. If you’re wondering how to get your hands on this crazy shark-banana hybrid, you’re in the right place. Let me show you how to get Squalanana in Steal a Brainrot.

What is Squalanana in Steal a Brainrot?

Squalanana is one of the newest Brainrot God rarity characters in the game, coming with the Rebirth 16 update. That means this thing is going to be super valuable once it drops. Squalanana looks like a shark mixed with a banana. Yeah, you read that right. It’s got a banana-shaped body with a banana tail, and it’s basically a shark.

Since this is a Brainrot God, you can expect the cost to be huge. We’re probably talking millions of in-game cash here. The income per second will also be massive, though, so it’ll pay for itself if you’re patient enough.

Note: We will add the official stats once the update is live.

How to Get Squalanana in Steal a Brainrot

Sammy confirmed that you’ll be able to get Squalanana through the Craft Machine. This means you won’t have to rely purely on stealing from other players. You can actually craft it yourself if you have the right stuff.

Method 1: Crafting

First things first, you’ll need to wait until October 4th, 2025. That’s when Squalanana officially drops in the game. Now, when the new update is live, here is what you need to do:

Run over to the Craft Machine. You’ll find it right next to the shop in the game. Look through the available recipes and find Squalanana. Gather all these brainrot ingredients: x2 Tralalalero Tralala

x2 Tipi Topi Taco (from Taco Tuesday event) Submit the ingredients, pay the crafting fee, and wait for the 45-minute timer to complete.

Method 2: Stealing Squalanana

Yes, of course, the last method is to steal. However, it’s going to be extremely difficult. Since Squalanana is a Brainrot God, only the most dedicated players will have it. These players usually have their bases locked down tight with lots of traps. If you really want to try stealing one, here’s what you need to do:

Scout different servers to find someone who’s managed to craft Squalanana. This might take a while since not many people will have it at first. Watch their base carefully and wait for the perfect moment. You’ll want to strike when they’re distracted by something else in the game. Come prepared with speed boosts and any items that help with stealing. You’ll need to be super fast because they’ll definitely try to stop you.

Sammy mentioned that Squalanana isn’t the only thing dropping on October 4th. There will be other new brainrots releasing at the same time, like Burguro and Fryuro, and Cacchorito Melonito. If you’re a collector, you’ll want to be online and ready to grab as much new content as possible. Good luck!