Swag Soda is coming to Steal a Brainrot with the Radioactive Mutation update. If you want to add this gangster-looking character to your collection, you need to know when and how to get it. This guide covers everything we know so far about Swag Soda and how you can grab it when it drops.

What is Swag Soda in Steal a Brainrot?

Swag Soda is a Secret unit in Steal a Brainrot that was released during the Saturday Admin Abuse event on November 15th, 2025. It’s one of the rarer characters in the game, and it earns you $13 million per second once you buy it. For a Secret tier character, it costs $1.8 billion to purchase, which is expensive, but the passive income makes it worth it.

Swag Soda appears as a blue soda can with a white stripe around it. The character strikes the same chill pose as Chillin Chili, another gangster-themed Brainrot in the game. You’ll also notice that Swag Soda wears sunglasses, giving it that cool, laid-back vibe.

How to Get Swag Soda in Steal a Brainrot

Getting Swag Soda isn’t as simple as buying it from the conveyor belt. You need to go through the Brainrot Trader and trade specific Brainrots to unlock it. Here’s exactly what you need to give the trader:

1x La Grande Combinasion

1x Chicleteira Bicicleteira

OR

2x Los Nooo My Hotspotsitos

1x Quesadilla Crocodila

You’ll need to have these characters in your base before you can make the trade. Then, find the Brainrot Trader NPC next to the shop. Open the dealer’s menu and select the option to trade for Swag Soda. Make sure you have all five required Brainrots ready. Confirm the trade, and Swag Soda will be added to your collection immediately.

If Swag Soda goes to the trader, you’ll need to save up the right currency or Brainrots to make the trade. Check the trader’s inventory as soon as the update hits to see if Swag Soda is available there.

Why You Should Get Swag Soda

Getting Swag Soda is worth it for a few reasons. First, it’s a Secret Brainrot, which means it’s rare and not everyone will have it. Second, it’s the second gangster-looking character after Gangster Footera, so if you like collecting themed Brainrots, this is perfect for you.

Mark your calendar for the Radioactive Mutation update’s admin abuse event. Be ready to either fish like crazy or check the Brainrot Trader right when the event starts. Secret Brainrots can be tough to get, but if you’re active during the release window, you’ll have a good shot at adding Swag Soda to your collection.