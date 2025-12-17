Swaggy Bros is a new popular brainrot that was added to the latest Taco Tuesday event on December 16th, 2025. It’s limited, so once all units are crafted or stolen, it will be gone for good. Stocks are expected to run out in less than a week, that’s why so many players are trying to get it fast. Here’s your guide on how to get Swaggy Bros in Steal a Brainrot before it’s gone.

What is Swaggy Bros in Steal a Brainrot?

Another popular duo brainrot, that features two very cool and swaggy characters in the game working together. Swaggy Bros’ design shows Chillin Chili and Swag Soda standing side by side. Both of them are throwing up the rock n’ roll hand gesture, plus wearing stylish sunglasses. They’ve got arms around each other like true bros. It’s a fun combination that brings together two fan-favorite brainrots into one powerful unit.

This is a limited quantity brainrot made by Sammy and was announced just a few hours before the Taco Tuesday event. That means there’s only a specific number available in the game. So you need to act fast if you want to get your hands on one. This Secret brainrot costs $7 billion to spawn, and will give you $40 million income per second once it successfully lands in your base.

How to Get Swaggy Bros in Steal a Brainrot

There are two main ways to get Swaggy Bros in Steal a Brainrot. Let’s break down both methods, so you know exactly what to do.

Method 1: Crafting Swaggy Bros

Crafting at the Limited Quantity Truck is the most reliable way to get Swaggy Bros, but you need specific ingredients. Here’s the exact crafting recipe you’ll need:

Swag Soda

Los Burritos

67

Los 25

Getting all four ingredients is the hard part, mainly because some methods no longer exist. Let me explain it to you:

Swag Soda used to come from the Brainrot Trader, but that feature is gone. Now, the only way to get it is if you already have one in your base or by stealing it from another player.

used to come from the Brainrot Trader, but that feature is gone. Now, the only way to get it is if you already have one in your base or by stealing it from another player. Los Burritos drops from Los Taco Blocks, which only appear on Taco Tuesdays, so you’ll need to wait for Tuesday and hunt them down.

drops from Los Taco Blocks, which only appear on Taco Tuesdays, so you’ll need to wait for Tuesday and hunt them down. 67 comes from Admin Lucky Blocks during the Admin Abuse event, so keep an eye out for that event.

comes from Admin Lucky Blocks during the Admin Abuse event, so keep an eye out for that event. Los 25 comes from Festive Lucky Blocks, but you need 300 candy canes to open one, so start collecting early.

The toughest ingredient is Swag Soda since it can’t be earned normally anymore. You either already have it, or you’ll need to steal it from someone else.

The interesting thing is that people originally thought the recipe would only need Swag Soda and Chillin Chili. That would have made it the second Limited Quantity Brainrot to require just another brainrot. But the actual recipe is more complex with four ingredients instead of two.

Method 2: Stealing Swaggy Bros

Stealing is a core feature in Steal a Brainrot, and you can use it to get Swaggy Bros too. If another player has Swaggy Bros, you can try to steal it from them. This method is riskier because you’re competing against other players, but it’s another option if you don’t have all the crafting ingredients yet.

Keep in mind that stealing success isn’t guaranteed. You’ll need to use your stealing skills and maybe some luck to pull it off successfully.

If you want to grab Swaggy Bros before it sells out, you need to move quickly. Start by checking your inventory for the crafting ingredients. If you’re missing any, focus on getting those first. If crafting seems too slow, try the stealing route. Look for players who already have Swaggy Bros and see if you can successfully steal it. If you need more information about this game and its features, you can also check our dedicated Steal a Brainrot wiki!