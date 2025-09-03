Want to spice up your Steal a Brainrot gameplay with some exclusive Mexican-themed characters? You can get it with Taco Brainrots! These are some of the rarest characters in the game that can only be obtained during the weekly Taco Tuesday event. With earnings that can reach up to 5 million per second, Taco Brainrots are important for any serious player looking to dominate the leaderboards. In this guide, I will show you how to get all Taco Brainrots in Steal a Brainrot!

What Makes Taco Brainrots Special?

Taco Brainrots are among the most exclusive characters in Steal a Brainrot, and they come with some serious advantages that make them worth the investment. Here’s what sets them apart from regular Brainrots:

Event Exclusive – These Brainrots can only be spawned during the Taco Tuesday events, which happen once per week. This limited availability makes them incredibly rare.

– These Brainrots can only be spawned during the Taco Tuesday events, which happen once per week. This limited availability makes them incredibly rare. Premium Rarity – All Taco Brainrots belong to either the Brainrot God or Secret tier – two of the three highest rarity levels in the game.

– All Taco Brainrots belong to either the Brainrot God or Secret tier – two of the three highest rarity levels in the game. Massive Income – These characters generate some of the highest income rates in the game.

All Taco Brainrots in Steal a Brainrot

Here’s the complete list of all Taco Brainrots you can obtain during Taco Tuesday events:

Brainrot Icon Brainrot Name Cost Income Rarity Chihuanini Taconini $8,500,000 $45,000/s Brainrot God Tipi Topi Taco $20,000,000 $75,000/s Brainrot God Gattito Tacoto $32,500,000 $165,000/s Brainrot God Los Tipi Tacos $46,000,000 $260,000/s Brainrot God Los Nooo My Hotspotsitos $1,000,000,000 $5,000,000/s Secret

How to Get Taco Brainrots in Steal a Brainrot

There are only two ways to obtain these exclusive Taco Brainrots, and both require careful planning and timing. Here are your options:

Method 1: Buy Taco Blocks During Taco Tuesday

This is the most reliable but expensive method to get Taco Brainrots:

Wait for Taco Tuesday events to begin (usually starts every Tuesday at 5 PM EST). Save up 50 million in-game cash before the event starts. Taco Blocks are expensive, so make sure you have enough funds. When the event begins, look for Taco Blocks that spawn randomly on the conveyor belt. These special blocks have a distinctive taco design and glow. Purchase Taco Blocks for 50 million each. Each block has a chance to contain any of the Taco Brainrots listed above. Open the Taco Blocks immediately and hope for good RNG. The rarer the Brainrot, the lower the spawn chance.

Method 2: Steal from Other Players

This method is free but much riskier and requires perfect timing:

Scout other players’ bases during Taco Tuesday events to see who has successfully obtained Taco Brainrots. Wait for the right moment when the base owner is offline or distracted. Set traps, bring your beast gear, and visit their base when the owner is not there. Quickly steal the Taco Brainrot and escape before getting caught.

Be careful, though, because this method is extremely risky. Other players will either heavily protect their Taco Brainrots or have the same goal as you, which is stealing. So make sure to be aware of your surroundings.

So that’s how to get Taco Brainrots in Steal a Brainrot. Here are some extra quick tips for you:

Save Money: Mark every Tuesday and save cash all week.

Mark every Tuesday and save cash all week. Be Fast: Taco Tuesday doesn’t last long, so spend quickly.

Taco Tuesday doesn’t last long, so spend quickly. Protect Them: Once you get Taco Brainrots, buy the best security.

Get these Taco Brainrots and you’ll be making millions per second in no time! Are you ready to fight your way to the conveyor belt and purchase your new rare Brainrots?