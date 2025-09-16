Taco Tuesday event in Steal a Brainrot Roblox is coming every Tuesday, and this week, it is bringing a new Secret unit called Tacorita Bicicleta. Since the event is happening every week, it gives you regular chances to grab this unique bicycle-riding taco. However, there’s only 1 million Brainrots available, so you’ll need to act fast when the event goes live! In this guide, I will show you how to get the Tacorita Bicicleta in Steal a Brainrot.

What Makes Tacorita Bicicleta Special

Tacorita Bicicleta shows up as a taco with a beige-orange shell, some lettuce hanging out, and rides a bright blue bicycle. It’s part of the new Secret Taco Brainrots collection that’s available only during the Taco Tuesday event. Just like the name, the event happens every Tuesday at either 5 or 6 PM EST, depending on what Sammy announces each week, so make sure to stay updated on the exact timing by visiting our Taco Tuesday Admin Abuse times.

This bicycle-riding taco is worth $2.2 billion and makes $16.5 million per second. That’s some serious cash flow! With only 1 million available and the game’s huge player base, these will disappear quickly. So be ready!

How to Get Tacorita Bicicleta in Steal a Brainrot

There are various ways to get the exclusive Tacorita Bicicleta, all require careful planning and timing. Here are your options:

Method 1: Taco Tuesday Event

This Secret unit can be obtained from the conveyor belt, but only during the special Taco Tuesday admin abuse event. It appears exclusively when Sammyspawns it. Since it’s extremely rare, you’ll need to stay alert, be prepared, and ready to compete with other players to secure it.

Method 2: Buy Taco Lucky Blocks

Another reliable way to get Tacorita Bicicleta is through Taco Lucky Blocks. Since this Brainrot falls under the taco category, Sammy will definitely include it in the Taco Lucky Block pool. This gives you another solid chance at getting it:

Save up $50 million before Tuesday rolls around. You’ll need this much for each Taco Block you want to buy. When the Taco Tuesday event starts, watch the conveyor belt like a hawk. Look for a special block that has a taco shape with wings. Buy as many Taco Blocks as you can afford . Each one costs 50 million, but they give you a random chance at any Taco Brainrot. Since Tacorita Bicicleta is a Secret rarity, the odds aren’t great, but it’s still your most reliable option. Open your blocks right away and cross your fingers for good luck.

Method 3: Steal from Other Players

If you’re broke but feeling brave, you can try stealing from other players:

Scout bases during the event to see who successfully got Taco Brainrots. Wait for the perfect moment when the base owner goes AFK or gets distracted by something else in the game. Come prepared with your best gear and any traps you have. You’ll need to be quick because other players might try the same thing. Grab the brainrot and run before the owner comes back or other players spot you.

Getting Tacorita Bicicleta won’t be easy, but it’s definitely possible if you plan ahead. The buying method costs a lot but gives you better odds. The stealing method is free but much riskier and depends on finding the right target. Either way, make sure you’re online right at 5 or 6 PM EST every Tuesday. With only 1 million copies available, waiting even a few minutes could mean missing out completely.