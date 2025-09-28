Are you trying to grab the newest Tang Tang Kelentang in Steal a Brainrot? It is one of the biggest goals for any serious player right now. This secret brainrot is super expensive but totally worth it if you want to make serious money in the game. Let me show you everything you need to know about this powerful character and how to get him.

What Makes Tang Tang Kelentang Special?

Tang Tang Kelentang is the real deal right now. This brainrot is classified as a Secret rarity, which means it’s incredibly hard to find and even harder to afford. Sammy himself announced during the Yin Yang update that Tang Tang Kelentang will be the rarest brainrot in the latest update.

The income rate of $33.5 million per second is absolutely insane. Once you get this brainrot working for you, your money will grow faster than you ever imagined. Sure, the $4.5 billion price tag looks scary, but you’ll make that money back pretty quickly with this income rate.

Tang Tang Kelentang looks pretty unique, too. He’s basically a book character who carries a megaphone in one hand and a baseball bat in the other. His red eyes make him look really angry, which fits his personality perfectly. He’s supposed to be Tung Tung Tung Sahur‘s rival, and apparently, they both don’t get along.

How to Get Tang Tang Kelentang in Steal a Brainrot

There are two main ways to get Tang Tang Kelentang in Steal a Brainrot. Both methods work, but they require different strategies and preparation.

Method 1: Conveyor Belt

The most reliable way to get Tang Tang Kelentang is through purchasing it from the conveyor belt. According to the game developers, Tang Tang Kelentang spawns directly on the carpet area during the Yin-Yang update.

First, make sure you have enough money saved up. You’ll need exactly $4.5 billion ready to go. Don’t try to hunt for him without having the full amount because you might miss your chance. Next, focus on the red carpet area in your game. This is where Tang Tang Kelentang will appear when he spawns. The spawning seems to be random, so you’ll need to be patient and keep checking back regularly.

Since Tang Tang Kelentang is now the most overpowered brainrot in the entire Yin-Yang update, this means competition will be fierce when he does spawn. You need to be ready to buy him immediately, plus, ready to slap people here and there when you see him.

Method 2: Stealing

The second method involves stealing Tang Tang Kelentang from other players who already have him. This is trickier but sometimes faster than waiting for a spawn. You’ll need to find players who own Tang Tang Kelentang first. Look for players with extremely high income rates. If someone is making tens of millions per second on the server, they might have him.

Once you locate a target player, you’ll need to use the stealing mechanics in the game. Make sure you understand how stealing works in Steal a Brainrot because you actually really need proper skill to steal a Secret Brainrot. If you’re trying to steal him, practice your stealing skills on cheaper brainrots first. You don’t want to mess up when you’re going after such an expensive target.

Once you get Tang Tang Kelentang, protect him well. With that kind of income rate, every other player will want to steal him from you. Consider him your most valuable asset and lock your base accordingly!