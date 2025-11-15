Brainrot Trader Guide in Steal a Brainrot with All Recipes

The Brainrot Trader just replaced the old Brainrot Dealer in Steal a Brainrot on November 15th, 2025. This new trading system changes how you get rare Brainrots in the game. If you want to know more details about this system, check out our Brainrot Trader guide in Steal a Brainrot, complete with all recipes for trading. Keep reading!

What is the Brainrot Trader in Steal a Brainrot?

The Brainrot Trader is a new feature that lets you exchange Brainrots you already own for different ones. Every 2 hours, the trader updates with fresh trade offers. These trades are personal to you, which means no more worrying about autoclickers stealing all the good stuff before you can click. This is made so that you always have a fair chance to get what you want.

Sammy announced this during a Taco Tuesday Admin Abuse session on November 11th that there won’t be global stock anymore, like with the previous Brainrot Dealer. So, instead of fighting other players for limited stock, you now trade your existing Brainrots for new ones easily.

How Does the Brainrot Trader Work?

When you visit the Brainrot Trader and interact with them, you will see a list of available trades. Each trade shows which Brainrots you need to give up and what you get in return. The required Brainrots stay the same for the full 2-hour period, then completely change when the timer hits zero.

You can only complete trades if you have the exact Brainrots listed in the requirements. Once you confirm a trade, you lose the required Brainrots and instantly receive the new one. The new Brainrot starts generating income right away and comes with a chance to get special mutations.

If you see from the picture above, each trade shows a “Return” button next to the required Brainrots. This feature lets you reverse trades if you change your mind. For example, if you crafted Cupcake Koala but realize you need those 4 Pipi Kiwi back, you can return it.

All Recipes from the Brainrot Trader

So far, the Brainrot Trader offers 12 different Brainrots that you can get through trading. Some of these appeared in the old Brainrot Dealer, while others are completely new additions. Here’s the full list of what you can obtain:

Brainrot Name Brainrot Icon Income Per Second Required Brainrots Cupcake Koala $60/s ‣ 1x Tim Cheese

‣ 1x Boneca Ambalabu

‣ 1x Trippi Troppi Doi Doi Do $260/s ‣ 4x Tric Trac Baraboom Clickerino Crabo $1,000/s ‣ 2x Ballerina Cappuccina Centrucci Nuclucci $15,500/s ‣ 4x Bombombini Goosini Belula Beluga $290,000/s ‣ 4x Trenostruzzo Turbo 3000 Pirulitoita Bicicleteira $2,500,000/s ‣ 2x Nooo My Hotspot



OR



‣ 1x To to to Sahur

‣ 1x La Vacca Saturno Saturnita La Grande Combinasion $10,000,000/s ‣ 1x Rang Ring Bus

‣ 1x Chicleteira Bicicleteira



OR



‣ 2x Chicleteira Bicicleteira

‣ 1x Quesadilla Crocodila Swag Soda $13,000,000/s ‣ 1x La Grande Combinasion

‣ 1x Chicleteira Bicicleteira



OR



‣ 2x Los Nooo My Hotspotsitos

‣ 1x Quesadilla Crocodila Los Puggies $30,000,000/s ‣ 1x Money Money Puggy

‣ 1x Chicleteira Bicicleteira

‣ 1x Los Nooo My Hotspotsitos



OR



‣ 1x Los 67

‣ 1x Los Chicleteiras Orcaledon $40,000,000/s ‣ 1x Chillin Chili

‣ 1x Los Combinasionas



OR



‣ 4x La Grande Combinasion Los Spaghettis $70,000,000/s ‣ 1x Spaghetti Toaletti

‣ 1x La Grande Combinasion



OR



‣ 2x Ketchuru and Musturu Fragrama and Chocrama $100,000,000/s ‣ 1x Spooky and Pumpky

‣ 1x Los Hotspotsitos

Sammy hinted that more Brainrots will get added over time. Poll Brainrots that didn’t make it into previous updates might return through the trader system. This keeps the trading experience fresh and gives players reasons to check back regularly.

Note: We will update this section when there are new brainrots added to the offer.

Why the Brainrot Trader is Better

The old Brainrot Dealer had a global stock that everyone competed for. If you weren’t online exactly when it restocked, or if autoclickers grabbed everything first, you missed out completely. The Brainrot Trader in Steal a Brainrot makes the system fair for everyone, whether you play casually or check the game constantly.

The return feature adds even more flexibility that the old dealer never had. You can experiment with different Brainrot combinations without fear of making permanent mistakes. Try out new strategies, test different builds, and reverse your decisions if they don’t work out!