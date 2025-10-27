Steal a Brainrot Trick or Treat Event Guide

During the Halloween event in Steal a Brainrot, every two hours, you get a chance to collect Candy Corns through the special Trick or Treat event. The latest Frighrot update adds a fun twist to the game where you can knock on doors and earn rewards. If you want to participate in the Steal a Brainrot Trick or Treat event, I will show you how in this guide.

How Steal a Brainrot Trick or Treat Event Works

When the Trick or Treat event starts, you’ll see doors appear next to the bases in the game. Walk up to any door and press the E button on your keyboard to knock. After knocking, a Brainrot character will appear and either give you candy corn or play a trick on you.

The event happens every two hours alternatively with the new Graveyard event. So you’ll have plenty of chances to collect candy throughout your gaming session. Just keep an eye out for the notification that tells you when the event begins.

However, not every door will give you treats. Sometimes the Brainrot behind the door will punch you instead of giving you candy. When this happens, you’ll get flung backward just like you’re getting slapped with regular slap gear, and you won’t receive any rewards for that door.

Steal a Brainrot Trick or Treat Event Candy Corn Rewards

Different Brainrot characters give you different amounts of candy corn. Here’s what you can expect from each one:

Brainrot Icon Brainrot Name Candy Corn Amount Trickolino 20 Candy Corns Pot Pumpkin 30 Candy Corns La Casa Boo 50 Candy Corns

La Casa Boo gives you the most candy, so you’re really lucky when this character shows up. The candy corn you collect can be used in the game to spawn the special Spooky Lucky Block by yourself.

Some players also encounter a special surprise in this event with a new Halloween-themed brainrot called Noo my Candy. This rare character has only a 1% chance of appearing behind any door you knock on. When you do encounter Noo my Candy, it’s a pretty exciting moment since it happens so rarely.

Tips for Maximizing Your Candy Corn Collection

You want to knock on as many doors as possible during each hourly event. Move quickly between doors, but remember to stay alert for tricks. Some players like to position themselves at an angle to the door so they can dodge away faster if a punch comes.

The event doesn’t last forever, so work efficiently. Focus on hitting multiple doors rather than waiting around at just one spot. The more doors you try, the better your chances of getting high-value characters like La Casa Boo and maybe even spotting that rare Noo my Candy.

Keep track of when events happen so you don’t miss them. Set a timer on your phone if you need to, because these hourly events are your best shot at stacking up candy corn quickly.