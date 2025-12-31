The New Year’s event is here in Steal a Brainrot, and it brings a special limited brainrot you can only get right now. This event gives you the chance to collect Tuff Toucan, but you need to act fast. The way you get Tuff Toucan is different from other brainrots. You can’t just buy it or find it randomly. Instead, you need to collect three specific brainrots first. Here is how to get Tuff Toucan in Steal a Brainrot.

What is Tuff Toucan?

Tuff Toucan is a limited-quantity brainrot that’s only available during the New Year’s admin abuse event, and only 300,000 of these will exist in the entire game. This means once the event ends or all 300,000 copies are claimed, you won’t be able to get it anymore. Sammy actually tells you right during the event that it’s a limited quantity item, so if you want it, don’t wait too long.

How to Get Tuff Toucan in Steal a Brainrot

You can’t get Tuff Toucan directly on the conveyor belt. Instead, you need to collect all three special New Year’s brainrots to make it spawn. Here are the three brainrots you need to collect:

Tootini Shrimpini

Rocco Disco

Bunito Bunito Spinito

All three required brainrot will spawn randomly on the belt during the New Year’s event. The first two are easier to find, while Sammy said that Bunito Bunito Spinito is the rarest, so it may take more time or luck to get. Keep playing and checking spawns until all three appear.

Since there’s a limited quantity of Tuff Toucans total, the sooner you collect all three brainrots, the better. Other players are trying to do the same thing, so don’t procrastinate. Once all 300,000 are gone, that’s it.

If you’re a collector, this is a must-have. If you just want to show off something rare, this brainrot will also be perfect. Either way, the effort to collect all three brainrots is worth it. Just try to focus on collecting Tootini Shrimpini, Rocco Disco, and especially the rare Bunito Bunito Spinito. Once you have all three, Tuff Toucan will spawn for you. But even then, you need to be fast to purchase it, or other players will do it, even though you’re the one collecting the three brainrots.

Jump in, start collecting, and secure your spot as one of the 300,000 players who own this exclusive brainrot. Don’t forget to also check out the new 2026 trait for a 6x income multiplier. If you need more information about this game and its features, you can also check our dedicated Steal a Brainrot wiki.