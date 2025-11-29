Tung Tung Tung Sahur Is Back – How to Get It in Steal a Brainrot

Players of Steal a Brainrot have something big to look forward to—Tung Tung Tung Sahur is back. This Rare Brainrot, which was taken out some time ago, is set to rejoin the game with the Christmas update. Here’s a fresh look at what this character offers and the steps you’ll need to take to get it in Steal a Brainrot.

What Is Tung Tung Tung Sahur and Why Was It Removed?

The meme Tung Tung Tung Sahur is often mistaken as Italian, but it actually comes from Indonesia and is based on the early-morning sahur tradition during Ramadan, when drums are used to wake people up before fasting begins. The “tung tung tung” sound comes from those drums, and the meme imagines a fictional character who chases anyone who doesn’t wake up in time, hitting them with a baseball bat as a joke. Even though it’s all AI-generated and not real, the meme became popular enough to be added to Steal a Brainrot.

Tung Tung Tung Sahur was a Rare Brainrot that used to cost $3,000 in the game. When you purchased it, this character would generate $25 per second. The character looks like a wooden stick with a smiling face, and he’s holding a baseball bat. It’s a simple design, but it fits the whole meme vibe.

The developers had to remove Tung Tung Tung Sahur back on September 13th, 2025, because of copyright issues with Noxa. Players were disappointed when it disappeared from the game. But the good news is that it’s coming back now, so you’ll get another chance to add it to your lineup.

When Is Tung Tung Tung Sahur Coming Back?

Here’s the exact schedule for when you can expect to see Tung Tung Tung Sahur return to Steal a Brainrot:

Time Zone Date and Time PT (Pacific Time) Saturday, Nov 29 – 12:00 PM ET (Eastern Time) Saturday, Nov 29 – 3:00 PM CET (Central European Time) Saturday, Nov 29 – 9:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) Sunday, Nov 30 – 1:30 AM JST (Japan Standard Time) Sunday, Nov 30 – 5:00 AM AEST (Australian Eastern Standard Time) Sunday, Nov 30 – 7:00 AM

Sammy confirmed this in an update log and mentioned, “HE’S COMING BACK”, so mark your calendars. You don’t want to miss this if you’re a collector.

How to Get Tung Tung Tung Sahur in Steal a Brainrot

There’s a special way to get Tung Tung Tung Sahur when it returns to the game, and it involves a unique Secret brainrot called Coffin Tung Tung Tung Sahur. Let’s break down how this works.

To unlock Tung Tung Tung Sahur, you’ll first need to get your hands on Coffin Tung Tung Tung Sahur. This is a Secret brainrot that costs $500 million and works differently from other brainrots in the game.

Coffin Tung Tung Tung Sahur doesn’t generate any income like regular brainrots. Instead, it behaves similarly to lucky blocks. It shows four Tung Tung Tung Sahurs wearing black suits and pants, and they’re holding a brown coffin together. The coffin has a yellow stripe around it, which references the famous “Coffin Dance” meme.

There are two main ways to obtain Coffin Tung Tung Tung Sahur:

Admin Spawn Method

Sometimes, Sammy spawns Coffin Tung Tung Tung Sahur during admin abuse events in the game. These are special moments when Sammy joins servers and gives out rare items. You’ll need to be online at the right time to get one this way. It’s completely based on luck and timing.

Stealing Method

Since stealing is a core feature of the game, you can grab Coffin Tung Tung Tung Sahur from other players who already own it. Visit their base and use your stealing mechanics to try and take it.

Once you have Coffin Tung Tung Tung Sahur in your collection, you can open it just like a lucky block. When you open it, the coffin transforms and becomes Tung Tung Tung Sahur – the character you’re actually after.

Tung Tung Tung Sahur is definitely worth checking out when it returns to Steal a Brainrot. Save up your money, mark your calendar, and get ready to welcome back one of the game’s most unique characters!