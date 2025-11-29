Steal a Brainrot Tung Tung Tung Sahur Update: Release Date and Countdown

Are you pumped for what’s coming next and ready to hunt down more brainrots? A massive update is about to drop, bringing lots of fresh content that’s absolutely worth your time. This weekend’s release includes exciting new features that’ll keep you glued to your screen for hours. Here’s everything you need to know about when the Steal a Brainrot Tung Tung Tung Sahur update launches and what’s included.

Steal a Brainrot Tung Tung Tung Sahur Update Release Date

Tung Tung Tung Sahur update launches on Saturday, November 29th, 2025, at 12:00 PM PT. Check out when it drops in your timezone:

Time Zone Release Date and Time PT (Pacific Time) Saturday, Nov 29 – 12:00 PM ET (Eastern Time) Saturday, Nov 29 – 3:00 PM CET (Central European Time) Saturday, Nov 29 – 9:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) Sunday, Nov 30 – 1:30 AM JST (Japan Standard Time) Sunday, Nov 30 – 5:00 AM AEST (Australian Eastern Standard Time) Sunday, Nov 30 – 7:00 AM

Everything wraps up on Saturday, December 6th, 2025, at 9:00 AM PT. You’ll want to complete your collection before this deadline hits. Otherwise, you’ll lose your chance at the exclusive brainrots and special items.

Countdown to Steal a Brainrot Tung Tung Tung Sahur Update

You’re only hours away from the update launch. If you’re reading this before it goes live, your wait is nearly finished. Here’s the countdown:

You’ll have roughly 6 days once the update hits to collect the new brainrots and complete event challenges.

What to Expect

The Tung Tung Tung Sahur update brings a fresh wave of content for players, adding new features, special bonuses, and daily rewards to keep the game lively throughout the event. Here’s a quick look at everything coming your way.

Tung Tung Tung Sahur Returns

After the character was briefly removed due to licensing issues between the developer and the agency representing Noxaasht, Tung Tung Tung Sahur is now returning to the game. The removal happened during legal discussions, but everything has been sorted out, allowing the wooden mascot to make a proper comeback for this update.

Admin Machine

This powerful new addition will change your gameplay experience. The Admin Machine activates a random mutation, activates a random luck multiplier, and spawns a random Brainrot or Lucky Block. It’s pure chaos in the best way possible.

Advent Calendar

Get ready for daily rewards as the game counts down to Christmas. Log in each day to claim your prizes and don’t miss out on any freebies.

12X Luck Multiplier

Your chances just got a whole lot better. The massive 12X luck multiplier gives you an incredible boost for finding rare brainrots during the event period.

Additional surprises await when the update goes live, so jump in and discover everything the Tung Tung Tung Sahur update has to offer, and don’t miss the Admin Abuse event, too!