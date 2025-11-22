W or L is one of the most hyped brainrots coming to Steal a Brainrot. This secret brainrot was teased by Sammy on Discord and has everyone excited. If you want to get W or L in Steal a Brainrot, you need to know exactly when it releases and the methods to obtain it.

What is W or L in Steal a Brainrot?

W or L is a Secret rarity brainrot that looks super unique. It has two letters stuck together – a green W and a red L. Each letter has an eye on it, and they both have legs. The W has its hand in a tight fist while the L makes an L shape with its hand. It’s weird and cool at the same time.

This brainrot costs $3 billion to get and makes $30 million per second. That’s the same income as Esok Sekolah but costs 500 million less, which makes it a pretty solid deal if you can afford it. But here’s the most important thing you need to know: This brainrot won’t last long. With only 300,000 copies available, you need to be ready right when it drops at the Rebirth 17 update.

How to Get W or L in Steal a Brainrot

There are two main ways to get W or L when it releases:

Method 1: Buy from the Brainrot Trader NPC

The primary way to get W or L is through the Brainrot Trader NPC. This is where limited stock brainrots get sold in the game for now. The recipe for W or L hasn’t been officially confirmed yet. But based on how Sammy teased this brainrot, most players think you’ll need a 67 brainrot as one of the ingredients.

When you visit the Brainrot Trader NPC after November 22nd, look for W or L in the limited stock section. Have your ingredients ready and enough money ($3 billion) to complete the purchase.

Method 2: Steal It

The other way to get W or L is by stealing it from another player. If you miss the initial drop or the 300,000 copies sell out, you can try stealing W or L from someone who already has it. This requires good timing and some luck, but it’s a solid backup plan if you can’t get it from the Brainrot Trader NPC.

Why W or L is Special?

This brainrot has some interesting history behind it. Sammy actually made W or L a while ago but never released it. When Caylus and Steak asked if he’d consider adding something similar to the Plants vs Brainrots W character, Sammy pulled out this old creation and decided to finally release it.

At first, people thought W or L would be a reward for winners in an upcoming minigame during Admin Abuse. This came from some global chats Sammy made. But it turned out to be a limited stock brainrot instead.

W or L’s design is unique, the stats are solid, and the limited stock makes it valuable. Be ready to talk to the Brainrot Trader NPC when it drops. Good luck getting your W or L!