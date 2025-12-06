The Winter Hour event is here in Steal a Brainrot, and it’s your chance to grab some exclusive Christmas brainrots. This special holiday event is part of the Santa’s Fuse update and brings a limited-time reward that you won’t want to miss. We will show you how this event works with our Steal a Brainrot Winter Hour event guide, plus tips for the best ways to claim your La Jolly Grande before time runs out.

How to Collect Christmas Brainrots in Winter Hour Event

The Winter Hour event is a special Christmas celebration in Steal a Brainrot that gives you a chance to grab some exclusive holiday brainrots. This event runs throughout the Santa’s Fuse update and offers a cool reward if you manage to collect everything.

Every 2 hours, the game spawns one random Christmas brainrot on the conveyor belt. Here are the brainrots:

Ballerina Peppermintina

Reindeer Tralala

Santteo

List List List Sahur

Your job is to go to the belt, purchase them, and keep track of which ones you already have. Once you collect all 4 different Christmas brainrots, you can redeem them for a special limited character called La Jolly Grande.

The tricky part is that the game picks which brainrot spawns randomly. You might get the same one multiple times before completing your collection. This means you need patience and should check back every 2 hours to improve your odds. If you get a duplicate, it won’t count toward your collection goal. Just wait for the next spawn and hope for a different type.

Winter Hour Event Schedule in Steal a Brainrot

The Winter Hour event will last for nearly a week, giving you plenty of time to collect the Christmas brainrots. It starts on Saturday, December 6th, 2025, at 12:00 PM PT and ends on Friday, December 12th, 2025, at 9:00 AM PT. The event follows a simple timer system that repeats throughout the day. Here’s when you can expect new Christmas brainrots to appear:

Event Time What Happens Every 2 hours A random Christmas brainrot spawns After collection Timer resets for the next spawn Completion Redeem 4 brainrots for La Jolly Grande

You’ll want to check the game regularly to catch each spawn. Missing one means waiting another 2 hours for the next chance.

Try to play at different times of day. Some players notice that certain brainrots might appear more often at specific times, though this could just be luck. Also, don’t give up if you keep getting duplicates. The random system means it might take several attempts, but you’ll eventually get all 4 types if you keep checking back every 2 hours. Good luck!