Note: We last updated this Witch Fuse in Steal a Brainrot article on October 12th, 2025.

The Witch Fuse is here! This new Halloween feature just dropped in Steal a Brainrot, and it’s replacing the old Craft Machine. If you want to get your hands on a lot of spooky new brainrots, you need to know how this thing works. Let’s break it down in the simplest way possible. Here is how to use Witch Fuse in Steal a Brainrot.

What is the Witch Fuse in Steal a Brainrot?

The Witch Fuse is a limited-time machine that lets you combine four brainrots to create something new. This machine, which was released in Witch Fuse update, has over 20 new brainrots you can get, including four special Secret variants. Moreover, you might even have rare mutations or traits on your new brainrot. But this feature is only around for one week, so you need to act fast.

How to Use the Witch Fuse in Steal a Brainrot

Using the Witch Fuse is pretty easy once you get the hang of it, especially if you’ve tried the original Fuse Machine or Craft Machine before this. Here’s what you need to do:

Select four brainrots from your collection. You can pick any brainrots you own. However, you have to bring them to the center of the map one by one. Visit the Witch Fuse in the middle of the map. When you submit your brainrots to the Witch NPC, the machine will show you what you might get and the chances for each outcome. For example, you might see Jacko Jack Jack at 90% and Los Mobilis at 10%. Check the Mutations and Traits panels on the right side. These show special features your new brainrot might have based on what you put in. Pay attention to the Fusion Time and Cost at the bottom. Different combinations take different amounts of time and money. Pay the price and wait for your fusion to complete.

When you fuse brainrots, you’re not guaranteed to get a specific one. The machine shows you multiple possible outcomes with percentages. The brainrots you put in determine what you can get after.

Your fusion might also come with special bonuses. Mutations change how your brainrot looks. You could get Rainbow, Candy, or Gold versions. Traits add unique features like Sombrero or Taco styles. The more rare brainrots you use (especially if they are mutated or have traits), the better your chances of getting something special.

Witch Fuse Brainrot List

Here is the list of all brainrot that you can get from Witch Fuse:

Brainrot Name Rarity Cost Income/s La Spooky Grande Secret $70 billion $190 million/s Eviledon Secret $8 billion $30 million/s Jacko Jack Jack Brainrot God TBA TBA Los Mobilis Secret $2.7 billion $22 million/s Vulturino Skeletono Secret $110 million $500,000/s Snailenzo Brainrot God $45 million $250,000/s Tentacolo Tecnico TBA TBA TBA Spooky and Pumpky TBA TBA TBA La Vacca Jacko Linterino Secret $225 million $850,000/s

Note: We will keep updating this article once we find more brainrots from the Witch Fusion.

Tips for Getting the Best Fusions

Use brainrots with Secret-rarity if you have them. These increase your chances of getting better outcomes and special mutations. Don’t waste your best brainrots on your first try, though. Experiment with common ones first to understand how the system works.

Pay attention to the percentages before you commit. If you see a 91% chance for something you want, that’s a pretty safe bet. But if you’re chasing a 9% outcome, be ready to try multiple times. The Witch Fuse is your chance to score exclusive Halloween brainrots in Steal a Brainrot. You’ve only got six days to use it, so don’t sleep on this opportunity.

Start fusing, experiment with different combinations, and see what spooky surprises you can unlock. Good luck getting that La Spooky Grande before stocks run out!