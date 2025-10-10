Steal a Brainrot Witch Fuse Update: Release Date and What to Expect

The spookiest update of the year is almost here. Steal a Brainrot Witch Fuse update is about to drop, and this massive seasonal update is filled with creepy new brainrots and haunted content. If you are a fan of the spooky season, this event is going to give you lots of stuff to chase after. Let’s take a closer look at what’s coming and when you can jump in.

Steal a Brainrot Witch Fuse Update Release Date and Time

Get ready to mark your calendars for some spooky fun! The new Witch Fuse update drops on Sunday, October 11th, at 12:00 PM PT (Pacific), and runs all the way through Friday, October 17th, at 9:00 AM PT. You’ll have five solid days to experience everything this haunted update has to offer. Since the timing shifts depending on where you are, here’s a breakdown for different time zones so you know exactly when to hop on:

Region/Country Release Date and Time United States (PST) Saturday, October 11 at 12:00 PM United States (EST) Saturday, October 11 at 3:00 PM Central Europe (CET) Saturday, October 11 at 9:00 PM India (IST) Sunday, October 12 at 12:30 AM Japan (JST) Sunday, October 12 at 4:00 AM Australia (AEST) Sunday, October 12 at 5:00 AM

Don’t miss out on the scares – you’ll want to be online when everything goes live!

Countdown to Steal a Brainrot Witch Fuse Update

The hype is real as October 12th creeps closer. Players everywhere are already mapping out their game plans for collecting the new Halloween brainrots and haunted gear. Now’s the time to make sure you’ve stocked up on whatever resources you might need for the event. Based on what Sammy leaked earlier on Discord, “Everyone hates on La Vacca, but you all are going to want one tomorrow.” – So you might want to stock up on this unit!

Getting in early means you’ll have an edge over the competition in hunting down those limited-time spooky items. The countdown has started, so get your prep work done now. The countdown is on!

What to Expect

This Witch Fuse update is bringing some seriously spooky stuff to the table. You’re looking at brand new Halloween-themed brainrots to hunt down, a new version of the fuse machine, time-limited spawns, and exclusive seasonal brainrots that’ll disappear when the event ends. Check out what’s lurking in the shadows:

Witch Fuse – The biggest addition to this update! A brand new Halloween-themed fusion system featuring more than 20 Brainrots to collect and fuse.

– The biggest addition to this update! A brand new Halloween-themed fusion system featuring more than 20 Brainrots to collect and fuse. 4 New Fusible Secrets – Even better, there are 4 brand new fusible Secrets hidden in the mix. This is going to be a grind, but it’s totally worth it for those exclusive Halloween fusions!

– Even better, there are 4 brand new fusible Secrets hidden in the mix. This is going to be a grind, but it’s totally worth it for those exclusive Halloween fusions! Witching Hour – Every 2 hours, something magical happens! During the Witching Hour, 1 of 4 special Halloween-themed Brainrots will spawn on the map. You’ll need to be quick because these spawns are time-limited.

– Every 2 hours, something magical happens! During the Witching Hour, 1 of 4 special Halloween-themed Brainrots will spawn on the map. You’ll need to be quick because these spawns are time-limited. La Spooky Grande – Collect all 4 different spooky Brainrots and you can claim the ultra-rare La Spooky Grande! But hurry – there’s only 750K stock available, so once they’re gone, they’re gone forever.

Be ready to hunt down all those exclusive seasonal brainrots that only appear during this Witch Fuse update. These won’t be available once Halloween ends, so make sure you catch ’em all while you can!