How to Unlock Fish Vault in Steal a Fish

The Fish Vault is one of the coolest new features in Steal a Fish, and players are excited to get their hands on it. This special storage room lets you keep your most valuable fish safe and sound. However, you can’t just buy a vault in the game. Getting access to it actually isn’t easy, and you’ll need to plan carefully. Here is how to unlock the Fish Vault in Steal a Fish.

What is the Fish Vault in Steal a Fish?

The Fish Vault is basically a special room where you can store your best fish, and it came with the latest Vault update. It’s like a safe deposit box for your most precious catches. You can keep fish there for trading with other players or save them up for when you need them for rebirths.

But there’s something important you need to know. Fish that you store in the vault won’t generate any money for you. They just sit there, safe and sound, until you’re ready to use them. So you’ll want to think twice before locking away your best money-makers.

The vault also comes with a cool social feature. When you turn on the “friends allowed” button, your friends can actually visit your vault and check out your collection. It’s a neat way to show off what you’ve caught.

How to Unlock the Fish Vault

To unlock the Fish Vault, you’ll need to complete a specific rebirth level. This isn’t a simple task, and you’ll need to gather some resources and specific fish. Here’s what you need:

$150Qa money

1x Baby Deep Eater

2x Zholthagru

1x Sacabambaspis

The money requirement alone is pretty huge. You’ll need to have 150 Quadrillion (150Qa) saved up before you can even think about this rebirth. That takes a lot of grinding and smart fish management. Getting the three types of fish is also very tricky. You need one Baby Deep Eater, two Zholthagru, and one Sacabambaspis. Each of these fish has its own rarity and spawn conditions, so you’ll need to spend hours to even collect them all.

Start collecting these fish early, even before you have the money ready. That way, when you hit 150Qa, you’re all set to go. The best times to get these rare fish are when an Admin Abuse event happens.

Once you complete the rebirth, you’ll get access to the Fish Vault itself. The vault starts with a limited number of slots and is located on the top floor of your base.

How to Upgrade Fish Vault Slots

After unlocking the vault, you’ll probably realize pretty quickly that you need more space. Luckily, there is a vault upgrade feature, and each upgrade gives you 2 more vault slots, which is super helpful for storing even more rare fish.

To get the vault slot upgrade, you’ll need to complete another rebirth. This one is even more challenging than the unlock process, so make sure you’re prepared. Here’s what you need:

$2.75Qi Money

3x Star Strider

1x Aurorawhale

1x Cthulhu

1x Hungry Deer

The money requirement jumps way up to 2.75 Quintillion (2.75Qi). That’s a massive leap from the 150Qa needed for the unlock. Plus, the fish requirements are also tougher this time. You need three Star Striders, which can be pretty rare. On top of that, you need one Aurorawhale, one Cthulhu, and one Hungry Deer. These are all high-level fish that take time to find and catch.

How to Use the Fish Vault

Remember, storing fish in the vault means they won’t make you any money. So here’s a smart strategy: only store fish that you specifically need for trading or future rebirths. Keep your money-making fish out in your base, where they can do their job.

Use the vault for duplicate rare fish or for fish that you know you’ll need later. If you’ve got extra Zholthagru or other hard-to-find fish, the vault is perfect for them. This way, you won’t accidentally use them for something else.

Start saving up your money and collecting those required fish as early as possible. The sooner you unlock the vault, the sooner you can start using it to organize your collection and plan your next moves in the game!