Steal a Fish Vault Update: Release Date and What to Expect

The Steal a Fish Vault Update is going to drop really soon, and it’s packed with fresh content you don’t want to miss. This update brings new fish to catch, new rebirths to unlock, and a completely new feature that changes how you play. Let’s break down when this update goes live, what’s included, and how you can make the most of it.

Steal a Fish Vault Update Release Date and Time

The Vault Update went live on Friday, September 26th, at 6:30 PM IST and will run until Friday, October 3rd, at 5:30 PM IST. You’ve got one full week to experience all the new content, so make sure you log in during this time to grab everything. Here’s when the update launched around the world:

Region/Country Release Date and Time United States (EST) Friday, September 26 at 9:00 AM United States (PST) Friday, September 26 at 6:00 AM Central Europe (CET) Friday, September 26 at 3:00 PM India (IST) Friday, September 26 at 6:30 PM Japan (JST) Friday, September 26 at 10:00 PM Australia (AEST) Saturday, September 27 at 12:00 AM

The update is going to be live soon, so you can start playing right away. Since this is a limited-time update, you’ll want to be active throughout the week to unlock everything. The sooner you start, the more time you’ll have to complete all the new content.

Countdown to the Steal a Fish Vault Update

You have until next week to experience everything this update offers. That gives you about seven full days to catch the new fish, complete the new rebirths, and explore the Vault feature. Here is the countdown until the Vult update starts:

Time is ticking, so don’t wait too long to dive in. The daily rewards have also been updated with better loot pools, which means you can earn better fish just by logging in each day during this event period.

What to Expect

Finally, a lot of new content in Steal a Fish! Here’s everything you can expect during the next update:

6 New Fish Species – Six brand new fish are now available to catch. Each one has different rarity levels. These fish help you earn more coins, unlock achievements, and boost your rebirth progress.

– Six brand new fish are now available to catch. Each one has different rarity levels. These fish help you earn more coins, unlock achievements, and boost your rebirth progress. 3 New Rebirths – Three fresh rebirth options are here. Rebirths in Steal a Fish trade your current progress for powerful buffs, items, and upgrades.

– Three fresh rebirth options are here. Rebirths in Steal a Fish trade your current progress for powerful buffs, items, and upgrades. The Vault Feature – This is the biggest addition in the update. While the exact mechanics are still unknown, we expect it to add a new layer of gameplay in Steal a Fish. You might be able to store your valuable fish there, instead of your normal base.

– This is the biggest addition in the update. While the exact mechanics are still unknown, we expect it to add a new layer of gameplay in Steal a Fish. You might be able to store your valuable fish there, instead of your normal base. New Admin Abuse Actions – The admin abuse feature got new actions added to it, so check them out!

– The admin abuse feature got new actions added to it, so check them out! Daily Rewards Improvements – The daily reward loot pools have been upgraded. Make sure to claim your rewards every day during the update period.

– The daily reward loot pools have been upgraded. Make sure to claim your rewards every day during the update period. Bug Fixes and Small Changes – The developers fixed several annoying bugs, so the game runs smoother with fewer crashes.

With new fish, new rebirths, and the exciting Vault feature, there’s plenty to keep you busy this week in Steal a Fish. The improved daily rewards and admin abuse actions make this update even more worth your time. Play the game today and start unlocking everything before the update ends on October 3rd.